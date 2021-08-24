Wilson: Improve U.S. 220 into Clifton Forge

A few years ago, I sat in then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office with Sen. Creigh Deeds and Del. Terry Austin and heard the governor promise us $180 million to build a super two-lane road (U.S. 220) from Eagle Rock to Iron Gate and we were delighted at that good news. Sadly, that amount got cut in half, somehow but, as we speak, that two-lane section is set to be completed this fall.

The two-lane is fine and is a big safety improvement, but it is not the four-lane highway VDOT planned and promised.

I am a little bit like an old dog with a bone and I will not be satisfied until we get the four-lane highway. I tell VDOT every chance I get that this is part of former Gov. Mills Godwin’s Arterial Highway System, designed to join major areas in Virginia by four-lane highways. We have even built a four-lane highway to Grundy, for gosh sakes!

Former Gov. Baliles was a big proponent of improving infrastructure in rural areas. He understood that nothing helps an area develop more than a good road system. U.S. 220 is the gateway to the Alleghany Highlands. It connects the Roanoke area to Iron Gate, Clifton Forge, Alleghany County, Covington, I-64, the Homestead Hotel and the Greenbrier Hotel.