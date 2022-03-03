Wilson: More studies should be done on the dangers of toxic dew

I feel like Paul Revere, who said “the British are coming! The British are coming,” except my cry is “Toxic dew is coming! Toxic dew is here!”

The reason I “cry” is because I have become increasingly aware that the air around us is full of chemicals which, through “atmospheric deposition,” become part of the “dew” on the grasses and other foliage and, in turn, become toxic (poisonous) to songbirds, honeybees, monarch butterflies and other critters.

I raised this issue several years ago with David Paylor, director of the Department of Environmental Quality, but as far as I know, research on that issue at DEQ has not been done.

Most of us hear or read through the media about the very serious and threatening issue of “climate change” but most of that information deals with what I call “the low hanging fruit,” or those issues that are the most obvious, like melting icebergs, rising seas, threats to our coastal areas, herbicides and pesticides, or other pollution sources that are most obvious.

We hear little about the more subtle issue of general atmospheric contaminants and poisons that are harder to research and even harder to deal with, even if research shows that we have a deadly problem. But make no mistake about it, “toxic dew” is here among us and working its poison every day.

Think about it this way: “acid rain,” or its more subtle cousin, “toxic dew,” comes to earth and becomes part of the dew that we see just about every morning; that dew is the daily drinking water for lots of small critters, i.e., honeybees, monarch butterflies, songbirds, etc. (they don’t get bottled water the way we do); and that “toxic dew,” once ingested into the systems of these critters, can cause a number of problems, including reproductive deficiencies or perhaps death. Unfortunately, the research in this area has been sparse. Researchers, generally, like to go after easier targets, like herbicides or pesticides or some other obvious “point source” of pollution. Testing dew and then relating the poisons found to negative impacts on our critters and plants is a tougher chore and it is probably more difficult to secure funds for that type of research.

I frequently say that the “toxic dew” issue is like the “Elephant in the Room” or the “Canary in the Coal Mine” and that the consequences of not recognizing and dealing with that “Elephant” and “Canary” can be catastrophic worldwide. A few articles (“Not As Concentrated as Pollutants in Rain: Dew Found to Contain Acidic Elements,” 1988, https://lat.ms/3K0dtSY; “Effect of Air Pollution on Dew Water: A Case Study of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria,” 2018, https://bit.ly/ToxicDew) tell us that others have concerns about “toxic dew” but I have not discovered that there is intense research going on. My purpose in writing this article is to create research or fan the flames of that research because, if I am right, many of our critters are in jeopardy and we humans are not far up the line.

You may be interested in knowing that I have been in touch with the extension service at Virginia Tech, and some of the professors at that university who are knowledgeable about environmental issues. My hope is that they have the will, and can find the funds, to do this research.

I have also been in touch with the newly created Hull Springs environmental research facility in Westmoreland County recently named in memory of former Gov. Gerald Baliles, to see if they would be interested in starting some research on this issue. I hope they will.

The other day, I saw an article that said 70% of our food sources depend on pollinators, so where will we be if we lose our honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies and other pollinators?! The prospects are pretty grim.

The further purpose of this article is to strike a spark with some of you out there and get some allies in my efforts to get the “toxic dew” issue researched. Loss of habitat is a huge issue, but if our critters and plants are slowly being poisoned, that is cause for alarm.

In Glasgow, Scotland, two weeks of intense discussions by world leaders (the G20 countries) about pollution and climate change started in late October 2021. My hope is that these leaders talk about atmospheric pollution and its affect on our critters and plants. We will see.

It is “wake up” time! Get on board!

Wilson is a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates (1974-1989); president of the Jackson River Preservation Association; and a member of the Izaak Walton League who serves on the technical committee of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.