Wilson: Reasons to vote for Biden

I thought long and hard about writing this article because so many of my friends are in favor of Donald Trump in the coming election and it pains me to butt heads with them over this issue. Having said that, however, if I said nothing, it would pain me more to think that something I might have said might have swayed someone who was on the fence. I cannot take that chance.

I was in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years (1974-1989). During that time I met some really great people, and a few “scoundrels.” I can honestly say that I never knew a bigger “scoundrel” than Donald Trump. He is the opposite of everything I was taught by my parents, in church, in school and in the Boy Scouts. I have seen many letters to the editor about his “shenanigans,” but most of you have already seen those. If his long list of foul deeds has not convinced you to this point that he is not qualified to be president of the United States, I doubt rubbing the facts into your convictions would do much more than make you dig in deeper.