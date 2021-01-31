Winfrey: 2021 offers both challenges and opportunities

Many Americans believe that since we have impeached Trump twice and finally installed Joe Bidden and Kamala Harris into the White House that all will be well.
In the end we must ask: Did Trump fail? No, he did not! He was effective in every move he made. His presidency accomplished everything he set out to do. His presidency will go down as a turning point that brought out the worst in us. When Trump met Steve Bannon, they forged a duo to gain political and economic power.
—WHITE MALE SUPREMACY: Trump and Bannon argued that after World War II the resurgence of our economy was engineered by the genius of young white men investors. They made America the strongest economy the world has ever seen. In Trump’s mind our wealthiest families could and should continue to expand their influence. Trump welcomed the Koch brothers and their right wing agenda.
—IMMIGRATION: Although Trump himself was a second generation immigrant, he claimed that most immigrants were criminals and rapists. Trump denied immigrants seeking asylum from the drug lords of Central America and separated parents from their children. The parents were sent back to face death. Many of these children will never be reunited with their families since many of their parents have been killed.
—DREAMERS: President Barack Obama gave refuge to thousands of immigrants and a path to citizenship. These families, and especially their children, have added very much to our economy and our society as a whole. Donald Trump has rescinded much of Obama’s program for the Dreamers and their families.
—THE PANDEMIC: Trump’s response to the pandemic has been an unmitigated disaster. We desperately needed a real president like Joe Biden. Trump assured us that the virus would soon go away. He refused to listen to the pandemic experts and programs that Obama left in place. He refused to listen to his own scientists, such as Anthony Fauci. Most of the 400,000 deaths that occurred could have been avoided; their blood is on Trump’s hands.
—GLOBAL WARMING: President Trump ridiculed the scientific warnings of global warming in spite of the fires in California, the increases in hurricanes and tornadoes, and the high tides affecting his own seaside resorts. We must develop federal and state programs to protect our shores and our sounds. We are not only losing our beaches, we are losing wildlife at an alarming rate..
—EDUCATION: Trump argues that those who work hard and become successful capitalists can then afford to buy education for their children: the others are losers whose children deserve nothing. Progressives believe that our commitment is to provide educational “opportunity for all.” This requires free education through graduate school.
—A COORDINATED MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY; Trump and Trump Republicans believe that our economy should rely much more on a “free, unregulated market.” Therefore, they have reduced regulations and fiscal and monetary policy. Trump’s policies have resulted in the worst recession since Herbert Hoover, the virtual LOSS of our middle income class, and an alarming increase in inequality and starvation.
Joe Biden’s team of economists has proposed a stimulus package that starts with consumer spending and then has multiplier effects for employment and industry, This Keynesian approach was successful for FDR, Clinton, and Obama.
—HEALTH CARE: Trump and Trump Republicans have successfully fought against the Medicare-for-All plan so popular with a great majority of Americans. Unlike the health care system of every other developed country, our system is a disaster and especially hurts low-income families. Trump even attempted to rescind ObamaCare.
—STAKEHOLDERS AND SAFETY NETS: Are all interests considered when our economic and social programs are implemented? Trump and Trump Republicans usually focus only on Big Business and Big Banks; the CEOs, the Board of Directors, and the Shareholders. Trump ignores the workers and their families. What are the working conditions of the employees?
We also must recognize that some industries pay little attention to their long-term effects on the environment.
Most of the developed countries have much better safety nets than the United States. Thus, when a recession hits our businesses, our workers and the communities suffer more than in other developed countries. Better unemployment benefits, maternity leaves, and healthcare would ease our pain until the economy picks up again.
Joe Biden’s “all court press” promises to bring all of the stakeholders into the recovery process. We now face multiple challenges at once, all exacerbated by Trump and Trump Republicans. We have met challenges before, and we will again! 2020 is now past. 2021 offers a whole new set of opportunities!
