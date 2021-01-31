Winfrey: 2021 offers both challenges and opportunities

Many Americans believe that since we have impeached Trump twice and finally installed Joe Bidden and Kamala Harris into the White House that all will be well.

In the end we must ask: Did Trump fail? No, he did not! He was effective in every move he made. His presidency accomplished everything he set out to do. His presidency will go down as a turning point that brought out the worst in us. When Trump met Steve Bannon, they forged a duo to gain political and economic power.

—WHITE MALE SUPREMACY: Trump and Bannon argued that after World War II the resurgence of our economy was engineered by the genius of young white men investors. They made America the strongest economy the world has ever seen. In Trump’s mind our wealthiest families could and should continue to expand their influence. Trump welcomed the Koch brothers and their right wing agenda.

—IMMIGRATION: Although Trump himself was a second generation immigrant, he claimed that most immigrants were criminals and rapists. Trump denied immigrants seeking asylum from the drug lords of Central America and separated parents from their children. The parents were sent back to face death. Many of these children will never be reunited with their families since many of their parents have been killed.