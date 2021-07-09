Winfrey: Biden is following FDR

Is Joe Biden going too far by taking Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a role model? I would certainly agree that Biden will never accomplish as much as Roosevelt; but that is not the point. My understanding of Biden is that he is a very devout and humble Christian. Having FDR as a role model in his quest to return America to a leadership role in world affairs is crucial. We must have an ambitious program to overcome the do-nothing approach of the Trump Republicans.

Having said that, I find intriguing some of the similarities between the parts played by Republicans and Democrats in the Roosevelt years — Herbert Hoover was very dismissive of Roosevelt’s chances to win and to be effective. Hoover assumed that the banks and the One Percent should rule not only the economy but also the government. Donald Trump and the Trump Republicans still believe that.

Meanwhile the Biden Team is following FDR’s role of government intervention to create jobs and direct benefits to families in need. His motto is to err on the side of too much rather than too little. He is going far beyond his war on the pandemic and is also focusing on repairing our faith in American ideals and regaining our place as a world leader.