Winfrey: Biden is following FDR

Is Joe Biden going too far by taking Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a role model? I would certainly agree that Biden will never accomplish as much as Roosevelt; but that is not the point. My understanding of Biden is that he is a very devout and humble Christian. Having FDR as a role model in his quest to return America to a leadership role in world affairs is crucial. We must have an ambitious program to overcome the do-nothing approach of the Trump Republicans.
Having said that, I find intriguing some of the similarities between the parts played by Republicans and Democrats in the Roosevelt years — Herbert Hoover was very dismissive of Roosevelt’s chances to win and to be effective. Hoover assumed that the banks and the One Percent should rule not only the economy but also the government. Donald Trump and the Trump Republicans still believe that.
Meanwhile the Biden Team is following FDR’s role of government intervention to create jobs and direct benefits to families in need. His motto is to err on the side of too much rather than too little. He is going far beyond his war on the pandemic and is also focusing on repairing our faith in American ideals and regaining our place as a world leader.
Public opinion polls show wide bipartisan support for the Biden agenda. Unfortunately in the Senate, Trump Republicans have the ability to block the necessary legislation. We will have to wait for the next election to defeat the Trump Republicans and of course the lone Democrat Joe Manchin who regularly votes against the Biden agenda.
Only then will we see whether Biden will be able to follow in the footsteps of his hero FDR.
FDR knew nothing about macroeconomic theory. All he and Eleanor knew was that people were starving and needed help, and he had the power to strengthen our economy and to win our wars in Europe and the Pacific.
FDR had one member in his cabinet who was a follower of the British economist, John Maynard Keynes. Keynes was an advocate for using government spending to fight the Great Depression. This person introduced Keynes and FDR. For his part, FDR said he did not understand one word Keynes said — maybe it was his English accent.
The bottom line was that Keynes assured Roosevelt that his decisions to use government programs to overcome the Depression was the right thing to do; good, sound, macroeconomic policy.
The rest is history.
Winfrey is professor emeritus of economics and public policy, Washington and Lee University.