Wolf: Strategic Investments in Appalachia Help Make Pennsylvania the Best Place to Live, Work, and Play

The Wolf Administration recognizes the need for strategic investments in the state’s Appalachian counties, where a dynamic and growing economy can offer opportunities and help strengthen individuals and communities. However, we also understand that the region is vulnerable as states throughout the nation are working overtime to meet the demands of the technology driven times. Our collaborative efforts with ARC are critical in supporting Appalachian Pennsylvania to position itself to be a full, invested partner in the changing world economy.

These investments have long-been a top priority for my administration, yet one of the major limitations the region faces was exacerbated last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be highlighted as a national issue for rural communities — broadband limitations, also known as the “digital divide.” Investments into Appalachian Pennsylvania would help level the playing field for internet access, one of the most critical infrastructure needs of our time. Whether for work, education, or leisure, having broadband access is a necessity, everywhere.