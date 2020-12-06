Woo: The Taming of the Pandemic: Are Women Better at This?

It is not coincidental that the same principles were at work at Sweet Briar, a women’s college with the leadership of women at the core of its education. Working closely with our health partner, Centra Health, and the Virginia Department of Health, we determined that the key to managing the pandemic was behavioral. Over the summer, the students planned for a cell-like structure on their return, led by “COVID Captains.” As most of the club “traditions” and student events are led by students, so would the enforcement of safety.

Sweet Briar had advantages. We could offer every student “a room of her own,” to borrow from Virginia Woolf who emphasized the importance of space and autonomy for intellectual creativity. We had the buildings and the acreage to allow social distancing – and the dedication of the staff to fit out learning and living space into a plexiglass wonderland. Even so, it was the students who made it work, and often with humor.

I did not know that a typical pool noodle is 6 feet long, until during the student orientation I saw “COVID Captains” walking around with pool noodles attached to their backpacks, using them to measure safe distancing. They were there at the First-Year Convocation, held outside on the campus’s picturesque dell, with the same pool noodles waving from their backs, like peacock feathers.