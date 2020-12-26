Woodson: How Roanoke makes the Doobie Brothers No. 1

Have you ever considered how a song becomes a hit on the radio? If one watched the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month, they would have learned that a Roanoke rock radio station was responsible for helping make “Black Water” by the Doobie Brothers a number-one hit in America. That radio station was WROV 1240 AM.
On Nov. 7, the Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During the Rock Hall induction broadcast, Doobie Brothers lead singer Tom Johnston credited Roanoke radio (WROV) with being the first station to play “Black Water” on their own without any instructions or promotion by Warner Brothers Records. I first learned about the Rock Hall broadcast with Johnston’s mentioning of “Black Water” and WROV, from an excellent article written by Roanoke Times staff writer Neil Harvey on Nov. 12.
I actually have first-hand knowledge about WROV’s role in helping to make “Black Water” a hit song, as I worked for the station back in 1974 and 1975. Just a couple of months ago, I wrote about the WROV, Doobie Brothers and “Black Water” connection on my music blog, DJ Dave’s Musical Musings.
During the ‘70s decade, Top 40 outlet WROV 1240 AM dominated the Roanoke radio market. The station was small in radio power, transmitting 1,000 watts in the daytime and 250 watts at night. Even though WROV’s coverage area was only 25 miles wide, the station totally controlled radio listenership within the Roanoke Valley.
“Black Water” wasn’t the first song that WROV helped to make a hit during 1974. Earlier that year, the station received gold records from Capitol and Apple Records, for being the first Top 40 station in America to play “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band and “Band on the Run” from Paul McCartney & Wings.
Chuck Holloway was the music director for WROV and he selected all of the songs that were added weekly to the station’s playlist. Holloway also held down the 7 p.m.-to-midnight air shift and always was the first DJ to play new music on the station.
In February 1974, the Doobie Brothers album “What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits” was released and the first single from the LP was “Another Park, Another Sunday.” That tune wasn’t a huge hit and peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ironically, the B-side of the first Doobies single was “Black Water” but that song received no airplay during the spring of 1974.
The follow-up Doobie Brothers single during the summer of 1974 was “Eyes of Silver” and the song stalled at number 52 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Warner Brothers then released a third single during the fall called “Nobody.” But nobody heard that song on Roanoke radio as WROV was playing another Doobie Brothers song at that time.
It was during September 1974 when “Black Water” was played for the first time on WROV.
Chuck Holloway started playing the song as an album cut on his nighttime DJ air shift. The WROV request line lit up every time “Black Water” was played and it immediately became a number-one hit song in Roanoke.
Soon after, other Top 40 stations that Holloway had contact with on a regular basis started playing the song. Phil Beckman at WQRK Norfolk and Buzz Bennett with KDWB Minneapolis both added “Black Water” and the song became a hit in those markets.
With multiple major-market radio stations then adding the Doobies’ album track to their playlists, Warner Brothers Records finally released “Black Water” as a single on Nov. 15. The song slowly moved up the national charts and by March 1, 1975, “Black Water” was the number-one song in America. Once again, WROV received another gold record — this time for the Doobie Brothers’ first chart-topping song.
As Paul Harvey once said, “And now you know...the rest of the story” with the WROV, Doobie Brothers and “Black Water” connection. Rock on!
For those interested, here is the link for my music blog with other WROV memories from 1975. https://woodsonrva.com/2020/09/14/1975-superior-singles-wrov-roanoke-memories/
Woodson is a former disc jockey for WROV-AM. He lives in the Roanoke Valley.