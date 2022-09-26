Wooley: Car riders should care about bus driver shortage

Dear Car Riders,

I ride the bus to work every day. I catch the 12 every Monday through Friday at 7:52 a.m., and most days I take the 11 back home from the station at 6:10 p.m.-ish. In your eyes, I’m basically invisible. However, at least two bus drivers know who I am, and I know them.

Part of the problem facing Roanoke is the invisibility of public transit. The vast majority of Roanoke’s vehicle traffic is cars, because the city is laid out primarily to accommodate them. However, we, the bus riders, are asking you to sit up and take notice.

Roanoke public transit is in crisis.

The city of Roanoke does not provide public transit directly to the people. It gives taxpayer money to a contractor called Valley Metro, which uses that money to buy buses, pay drivers, and staff ticket booths. Valley Metro is currently employing only two thirds of the recommended number of bus drivers for the number of routes in operation. Attempts by the bus operator’s union and concerned citizen groups have been made to address this, but the issue remains. We have 49 bus drivers when we need roughly 77.

A shortage of bus operators means each operator is working extra.

The next time you pass a bus as you drive through town, take a moment and look up at the driver. That driver may be picking up a second shift today, to make up for the driverless routes. That driver may be tired, they may be hungry, and they may be overworked. They are also operating a vehicle more than twice the size of your own, with many more people on board. Expecting one driver to do the work of two is not only inhumane, but also unsafe, for riders and motorists alike.

Perhaps, you think, bus routes should be reduced, since we are short on drivers. But that is unfair to riders.

I am grateful that Valley Metro has not eliminated any routes despite this crisis. They have, however, reduced the frequency of several routes on Saturday — going from once-an-hour to once every two hours. They also have cut down their ticket booth hours and are cutting other corners as much as they can.

Cutting bus routes is not a good option. The people who take the bus are performing the same functions that you do in your car. We go to work, go out on dates, and take care of our families by using public transit. To cut what is already a bare-bones transit network would be to deny large swaths of people a primary means of living our lives.

Even if you don’t ride the bus yourself, you are impacted by it. You rely on the work that my fellow passengers perform in our city. Perhaps the person who makes your coffee, the person who cares for your children, or the person who cleans your work building relies on the bus. Without their transportation, how would my fellow passengers and I get to work, work that impacts your well being? Some of us would find a way; but others of us would no longer be able to work, furthering the crisis of understaffing plaguing all sectors in our community.

I want more buses, staffed by more well-trained drivers, and so should you. Public transit already means so much to so many people in Roanoke. Even if it’s invisible to you, you benefit just from having buses available for others. There are many economic, environmental, and moral reasons to support not just the maintenance, but also the expansion of public transport in our city.

The bus system is not, and should not be, invisible. Demand that Valley Metro fix its staffing problem and hire the requisite number of drivers to adequately staff, and further improve upon, Roanoke’s vital public transit. To make my voice heard, I’ve joined BRRAG (Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group) and I urge everyone — bus riders and others — to do the same. Together we can improve our city’s transit system!

Wooley writes, “I ride the bus. I am a government worker and only moved to Roanoke this year, but lived in Salem the last four years while I attended college. I like living in Roanoke and see a lot of potential for the city as a new home.”