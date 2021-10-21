Worner: Defund education: Here’s how!

At a recent Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting, board members were discussing what legislative priorities they would support in the upcoming session of the General Assembly.
At that meeting, a majority of the board expressed support for legislation that would approve vouchers and/or tax credits that would divert tax money from the public schools to individuals who choose to have their students attend private schools or be homeschooled.
Were those policies to be approved, several outcomes are predictable:
The first is the resegregation of Virginia’s schools on the basis of family economic conditions. Under any such plan, the costs for students to participate in an alternative program would likely exceed the value of the voucher (or other incentive) and require additional funds from the family. Consequently, not all families would have the same opportunity to select an alternative program. In addition, most students in public schools have transportation provided by the public school system. Public transportation would not be available to students attending charter or other private school programs. For those who have no transportation option, there is no access to the alternative program(s). Without access, there is no choice.
It is highly unlikely that the alternative programs will have the capacity to provide high quality programs for the 15% or more of students with special needs. Programs and services for many/most of this identified population are more costly than the programs offered to the general population. With any significant number of students departing the public schools, the population left behind will have a higher concentration of students from poor families and a higher concentration of high cost, special needs students. Meaning? The per pupil cost for those students who remain in the public schools will increase.
Finally, it is not clear how the alternative programs will be evaluated. At worst, there will be no oversight of how the funds are spent and the outcomes. At best, there will be significantly less oversight and quality control than that which currently exists.
The view that vouchers and homeschooling will reduce the need for new or improved facilities is disingenuous. With increased per student operating costs as a result of “resegregation,” the need for capital funds to modernize and expand existing facilities will not be diminished. Aside from homeschooling, someone, somewhere will need to provide space for the proposed alternative programs.
Would the board of supervisors consider requiring the sheriff’s office to distribute part of its funding if a gated community chose to hire its own security team? Of course not. How would “defunding” the public schools by diverting resources be any different?
Rather than supporting legislation that would weaken the public schools of Virginia, the board of supervisors should consider these legislative priorities:
(1) supporting a constitutional amendment that would guarantee a quality education for all children to replace the current aspirational language in the Virginia Constitution;
(2) support the call for a statewide referendum that would provide funds to address the “crumbling schools” problem; and