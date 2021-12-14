Worner: Northam's final school funding proposals nowhere near adequate

Were the state funding proposal to pass, it might slip by silently if it is possible to use federal funds to count as the local match. That might work for a couple of years until those dollars flow no longer.

And in some more good news for public schools, I read that one legislative initiative to help local school divisions address the “crumbling schools” problem is to make it possible for localities to add one penny to the local sales tax for school construction. Gee, how great that we will confirm, once again, that school construction costs belong to the locality.

And since those sales tax dollars don’t add up very fast in poorer school divisions, why don’t we just ask localities to increase their real estate taxes to build a new school. Let’s see how that works. In this scenario, two school divisions with comparable enrollments (Lee County and Falls Church), need to build a new 500-student elementary school at an estimated cost of $30 million dollars. With a 10 cent increase in property taxes, it would take about seven years to retire the debt on a new 500 student elementary school in Falls Church. With a 10 cent increase in property taxes in Lee County it would take almost 32 years to retire the debt. Or, if Lee County wanted to pay off the debt in seven years, they could increase their property taxes by about 45 cents compared to the 10 cents in Falls Church.