Worner: Northam's final school funding proposals nowhere near adequate

After just marking my 84th birthday this past week (celebrating somehow doesn’t seem to fit anymore). I found my thoughts trending towards Bah Humbug!
Last week, our “education governor” proposed a 10% increase in teacher pay — well actually only 5% in both years of the biennium from a budget he will not administer. But wait, there is more.
This proposed annual 5% will include a required local match (to total the 5%) that could mean localities will fund somewhere between 1% and 4% of the proposed 5% increase.
And as Lee Corso, an ESPN football commentator used to say, “not so fast.” Likely the state contribution to the increase will cover only Standards of Quality qualified positions, meaning that local boards will be on the hook for all of the increase for those 10% to 15% of school employees not designated as SOQ positions.
That means that in some school divisions, the state contribution may be as little as 1.5%. Guess whether wealthier or poorer school divisions will be challenged to provide the match?
Of course, if we can’t provide the matching funds, we could forego the state money; or if we can’t afford to pay the entire 5% for non-SOQ employees, we could simply not give them a raise.
Were the state funding proposal to pass, it might slip by silently if it is possible to use federal funds to count as the local match. That might work for a couple of years until those dollars flow no longer.
And in some more good news for public schools, I read that one legislative initiative to help local school divisions address the “crumbling schools” problem is to make it possible for localities to add one penny to the local sales tax for school construction. Gee, how great that we will confirm, once again, that school construction costs belong to the locality.
And since those sales tax dollars don’t add up very fast in poorer school divisions, why don’t we just ask localities to increase their real estate taxes to build a new school. Let’s see how that works. In this scenario, two school divisions with comparable enrollments (Lee County and Falls Church), need to build a new 500-student elementary school at an estimated cost of $30 million dollars. With a 10 cent increase in property taxes, it would take about seven years to retire the debt on a new 500 student elementary school in Falls Church. With a 10 cent increase in property taxes in Lee County it would take almost 32 years to retire the debt. Or, if Lee County wanted to pay off the debt in seven years, they could increase their property taxes by about 45 cents compared to the 10 cents in Falls Church.
When will we recognize that school funding in Virginia is both inadequate and inequitable? That we should not be able to measure opportunities available to public school students by their ZIP codes.
Worner is retired professor and dean emeritus of the College of Education at Virginia Tech.