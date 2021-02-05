Worner: School choice: Another perspective

In a recent op-ed piece (“Why parents must demand school choice,” Jan. 28), Karen Hiltz, a former Franklin County School Board member, states her case for school choice. She asks the reader to “imagine” an environment where students are harassed and bullied; school facilities are inadequate; school resource officers are uncovering illegal drug transactions; school programs and materials are biased; and students are “forced” to work at home when schools have been closed due to the pandemic. She wonders whether “school choice might be an option.”

To the extent that those problems might exist in a very few schools, one might wonder instead whether focusing our energy on expanding school programs and facilities by providing support and resources to failing schools might be a better alternative. Would that cost money? Certainly. It costs money to repair a leaking roof and redo the electrical system to accommodate technology that many schools cannot afford because of inadequate and inequitable state funding. Addressing those problems head on instead of running from them is a far better option.