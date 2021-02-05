Worner: School choice: Another perspective

In a recent op-ed piece (“Why parents must demand school choice,” Jan. 28), Karen Hiltz, a former Franklin County School Board member, states her case for school choice. She asks the reader to “imagine” an environment where students are harassed and bullied; school facilities are inadequate; school resource officers are uncovering illegal drug transactions; school programs and materials are biased; and students are “forced” to work at home when schools have been closed due to the pandemic. She wonders whether “school choice might be an option.”
To the extent that those problems might exist in a very few schools, one might wonder instead whether focusing our energy on expanding school programs and facilities by providing support and resources to failing schools might be a better alternative. Would that cost money? Certainly. It costs money to repair a leaking roof and redo the electrical system to accommodate technology that many schools cannot afford because of inadequate and inequitable state funding. Addressing those problems head on instead of running from them is a far better option.
School choice already exists. There are wonderful private and parochial schools across the commonwealth. Virtual programs are growing by leaps and bounds to support parents who choose to home-school their children. Those options should be encouraged but not supported by taxpayer money. Make no mistake, school choice advocates generally propose choices that are supported, at least in part, by shifting public funds by means of vouchers, tax credits or other mechanisms to private or charter schools.
Already, three bills have been introduced in this year’s General Assembly including HB 1770 (Freitas), HB 1742 (Webert) and SB 1433 (Chase) that would accomplish that purpose. All three of these bills would shift tax revenues from public schools to pay for student enrollment in non-public school settings. Most often the consequences of such actions are: (a) to reduce state funding for local schools, which is based on student enrollment; (b) to encourage the attendance in “schools of choice” of students whose parents can afford the differential costs of non-public schools; and © to leave behind those students with the greatest needs — predominantly economically disadvantaged students and students of color.
Far better solutions to pursue include:
1. Amending Virginia’s Constitution that only “seeks” to provide a quality education for all students with language that “guarantees” quality for all students.
2. Providing choice within local school districts (or across cooperating school systems) by providing a wide range of vocational and technical programs; a robust science, technology, math (STEM) program; a strong and varied arts program; immersion programs in selected foreign languages and cultures, robotics and other special programs.
3. Providing alternative delivery systems including virtual, hybrid and in-class options that will be available at different times of the day similar to those now being proposed at Salem High School.
Those programs, under the jurisdiction of the local school board, following state health and educational guidelines and including strong accountability measures, are how I would like to see my contribution to funding public schools spent. I am also in favor of encouraging choice options outside the public school system — but not supported with my tax dollars.
Worner is a retired Virginia Tech dean. He spent 10 years in public school administration, 25 years as a university professor and dean and the last 20 years as a consultant to local school boards and other education agencies.