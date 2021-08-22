Yancey: A farewell after 39 years

My first story for The Roanoke Times, in August 1982, was about how to prepare your yard for fall. This one, in August 2021, will be my last.
In the 39 years in between, I have been a reporter, a newsroom editor and, for the past seven years, editor of these editorial pages you’re now reading. In those nearly four decades, I’ve typed a lot of words trying to chronicle the life of this part of Virginia. Here are a few more (few may be a relative term).
I came into the business so long ago that most reporters in the newsroom still banged out their stories on typewriters — there were primitive computers but not enough to go around so people had to share. So, yes, that meant often we had to type our stories twice, once on the typewriter, then again on a computer.
Back then, smoking was still allowed in the newsroom. The fax machine was considered a technological marvel. I remember in the ’80s sometimes the governor’s office would call to say they’d heard there was an interesting story in the paper and could we fax it to them — that was the only way our stories got to Richmond on a same-day basis. Back then, we were in a different time zone from Richmond, news-wise.
Of course, back then I also said that Roanoke was a great place from which to observe state politics because it seemed, politically, in tune with how state politics were going. Nowadays, the whole world can read our stories as soon as they’re posted on the internet, but the political center of gravity has shifted to the urban crescent. Things change.
I like to write editorials in bullet-point fashion, so I should do so here:
1. The most famous person I ever interviewed:
Joe Perry, lead guitarist for Aerosmith, by phone. It was as unmemorable as some of the band’s later albums. Fun fact: I was once the newspaper’s music writer.
2. The biggest story I ever covered:
I was part of the teams that covered the Flood of ’85 and the United Mine Workers strike against Pittston Coal in 1989-90. I was part of the team that directed coverage of the local aftershocks to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and the horrible Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. For historical significance, it’s hard to top the election of Douglas Wilder as the first Black elected governor in the country in 1989.
3. The most important editorials I’ve written:
Easily the series on Sweet Briar College’s attempted closure in 2015. I’d never been on the Sweet Briar campus when the board announced it was closing; knew nothing about the place.
The board pleaded financial problems, which seemed plausible. I kept waiting for someone to report on what those financial problems were. When the details I wanted to see weren’t forthcoming, I did my own research and found that Sweet Briar didn’t seem to be in the dire straits that the board was claiming.
That led to a regular series of editorials through the spring of 2015 that tried to dig deeper. I didn’t rally support for the school — alumnae did that. But I’d like to think my editorials gave them some ammunition to make the case that the they were right and the board was wrong.
I was flattered when my name got mentioned at the opening convocation for a reconstituted Sweet Briar that fall. Today, Sweet Briar seems in fine shape, which underscores how wrong the board was.
4. My best journalism story, part 1: I talked my way onto the press plane for President George H.W. Bush in 1989. Bush was speaking in Richmond at a campaign rally for Marshall Coleman, the Republican candidate for governor. The paper sent me to cover that.
What I didn’t realize — because communications were poor in the pre-internet era — was that Bush was also going on to speak in Norfolk. When the press corps was hustled off to the plane, I naturally went alone. When I got to the door, the attendant said my name wasn’t on the list. I said there must be some mistake, and somehow talked my way on board.
I thought this was a great act of derring-do, because Bush’s speech in Norfolk was much fierier than the one in Richmond. Everybody seemed excited by my great feat, until a few weeks later when I was called into the managing editor’s office to explain why the paper had gotten an $800 bill for the 15-minute plane ride to Norfolk.
5. My best journalism story, part 2:
The time I almost got beaten up by the Pagans Motorcycle Club. This came when I was covering music and country music singer David Allen Coe had been booked to play a warehouse — yes, a warehouse — in northeast Roanoke.
When I wrote about this, city officials took notice and moved to shut down the show as a fire code violation.
The catch: The concert was being promoted by one of Coe’s former bodyguards and a Pagans member. He was not keen about coverage, asked that I not report the city’s action — which obviously I couldn’t.
I learned later he and his buddies were waiting outside the newspaper at midnight to read the first papers that got put out in the box, convinced my coverage would ruin them.
Instead, my coverage had the opposite effect — the city offered the use of what is now the Berglund Center’s Performing Arts Theatre. The promoters got a discounted upgrade, and lots of unexpected publicity.
I went from being the Pagans’ villain to being their hero. Alas, I was told the concert still lost money.
6. My most surprising insight:
I like politicians. I’ve spent much of my career at The Roanoke Times writing about them. I know the public is cynical about them, but I find most are in politics for the right reasons — they believe their policies will make society better.
Yes, there is certainly ego involved when your name is on a big billboard, but most are decent people. (Donald Trump is the exception; he is the most dangerous politician I’ve seen in my lifetime, one who could bring American democracy to an end.)
My appreciation of politicians transcends party, which I realize is hard for many to comprehend in these polarized times. I’ve admired (and sometimes been disappointed by) Democrats and Republicans in equal measure.
The most entertaining politician I ever met was Coleman, who had a wicked sense of humor. In the 1989 governor’s race, the only time he had for an interview was while he was flying — by helicopter — from Roanoke to Staunton.
We met up at Festival in the Park, and then got in his tiny chopper outside Community Hospital. It had clear sides so when it banked as we flew over southeast Roanoke, we were looking straight down.
Coleman sensed my unease and asked: “Are you nervous?”
I admitted I was.
Then he deadpanned: “These things are very dangerous.”
Then he laughed a great laugh and talked about how often he flew them in Vietnam. I never flew in another helicopter.
And if you still want to know how to take care of your lawn, a good rake will do.
Yancey has been editorial page editor of The Roanoke Times.