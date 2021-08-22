Yancey: A farewell after 39 years

My first story for The Roanoke Times, in August 1982, was about how to prepare your yard for fall. This one, in August 2021, will be my last.

In the 39 years in between, I have been a reporter, a newsroom editor and, for the past seven years, editor of these editorial pages you’re now reading. In those nearly four decades, I’ve typed a lot of words trying to chronicle the life of this part of Virginia. Here are a few more (few may be a relative term).

I came into the business so long ago that most reporters in the newsroom still banged out their stories on typewriters — there were primitive computers but not enough to go around so people had to share. So, yes, that meant often we had to type our stories twice, once on the typewriter, then again on a computer.

Back then, smoking was still allowed in the newsroom. The fax machine was considered a technological marvel. I remember in the ’80s sometimes the governor’s office would call to say they’d heard there was an interesting story in the paper and could we fax it to them — that was the only way our stories got to Richmond on a same-day basis. Back then, we were in a different time zone from Richmond, news-wise.