Young: Malice in Blunderland

My attempts at understanding some citizens including certain elected officials, many of whom are usually kind, competent folks, who refuse to follow legal and common sense rules and suggestions, have led me to realize I have gone down the rabbit hole, much like “Alice in Wonderland” though this version seems to be “Malice in Blunderland.” My understanding of the story is that Alice was attempting to find out who she was as a person, perhaps to glimpse what it is to be an adult, how do logic and rules and emotion affect us. During her adventure she does what others tell her to do, gets reckless, perhaps assuming adults and leaders would not be ignorant or mislead her. In Blunderland, our political leader, he who would be king and believes he is a god, bears a resemblance to Alice’s Queen who states: “Why sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” Thus, our leader combines Tweedledee and Tweedledum into “TweeterDon,” proclaiming “off with their heads!” when his chosen princes disagree with him, and providing his realm with impossible things to believe, yet must be true, or else our leader surely would not say them.