Young: Malice in Blunderland

The majority of U.S. residents have had available reasonable education, healthcare, job opportunities, and freedom of choices — both good ones and bad ones. I am puzzled how some seem not to care about themselves, their family, friends, neighbors, and their community by their freedom of choice to, not only ignore, but fight pandemic prevention steps asked by scientists and medical professionals.
When our country is attacked by an enemy or experiences a major natural catastrophe, is it not patriotic to respond individually and collectively, by helping each other and making sacrifices, thus strengthening our country? You have the freedom to choose not to do so. Did you display an American flag or wear a flag lapel pin or donate to first responders after 9/11?
Wearing a mask is an incredibly simple thing each of us can do, will help us and all those around us, and is patriotic as well. First Amendment extremists espousing “give me liberty or give me death” as the reason to ignore simple life saving requests will definitely receive one of those wants, though I think not the liberty they pine for, rather maybe get the virus-induced pine box. Freedom without rules is chaos, thus we have a Constitution and amendments. We give up a few personal freedoms to preserve our country’s freedom. As a Vietnam combat veteran I have seen true sacrifice, even under fallible political leaders. Masking and distancing are NOT sacrifices.
My attempts at understanding some citizens including certain elected officials, many of whom are usually kind, competent folks, who refuse to follow legal and common sense rules and suggestions, have led me to realize I have gone down the rabbit hole, much like “Alice in Wonderland” though this version seems to be “Malice in Blunderland.” My understanding of the story is that Alice was attempting to find out who she was as a person, perhaps to glimpse what it is to be an adult, how do logic and rules and emotion affect us. During her adventure she does what others tell her to do, gets reckless, perhaps assuming adults and leaders would not be ignorant or mislead her. In Blunderland, our political leader, he who would be king and believes he is a god, bears a resemblance to Alice’s Queen who states: “Why sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” Thus, our leader combines Tweedledee and Tweedledum into “TweeterDon,” proclaiming “off with their heads!” when his chosen princes disagree with him, and providing his realm with impossible things to believe, yet must be true, or else our leader surely would not say them.
Hopefully, that reign will be ending, yet there is a bit of the disappearing and reappearing Cheshire Cat in “Malice in Blunderland”: “’But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked. ‘Oh, you can’t help that’ said the Cat:’ we’re all mad here.’” Perhaps the Cat will appear again, but I know our country can exit the rabbit hole and that if “We the people” unite and do unto others that which we want done unto us, we can thrive and overcome future difficult situations. That is my prayer. Masks, hand washing, physical distance, vaccinations are ways to provide a future for your family and community.