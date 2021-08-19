Younkin: Stand for those who stand up for us

Tuesday, 50 Virginia sheriffs joined the Virginia Police Benevolent Association in endorsing me for governor. These brave men and women understand that strong leadership and fresh thinking around how we protect our communities will allow us — as a commonwealth — to tackle our violent crime problem.

These sheriffs, local police officers, and state police had a choice when making their endorsements, but Terry McAuliffe made it a pretty easy decision.

He made it easy when he embraced the most radical elements of his party and celebrated endorsements from groups that advance a dangerous agenda aimed at defunding police, abolishing immigration enforcement agencies, and even closing prisons.

McAuliffe even turned his back on the Virginia PBA and refused to meet with them.

McAuliffe would end protections for law enforcement and will make it easier for individual police officers to be personally bankrupted, ensuring that agencies are incapable of retaining and recruiting the best and brightest to their departments.

During McAuliffe’s tenure as governor, both murder and rape rates increased. The murder rate alone increased 43%. He even made it easier for felons to get a gun.