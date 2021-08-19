Younkin: Stand for those who stand up for us

We look to our leaders to keep us safe. Unfortunately, in recent years — instead of leaders — we’ve seen liberal politicians lacking the fortitude to address violent crime in Virginia, embracing an extreme, dangerous anti-police agenda, accompanied by equally frightening rhetoric.
Virginia has now reached a 20-year high murder rate. Four of our cities have been named among America’s deadliest municipalities — Richmond ranks 11th. Richmond alone has seen a 40% increase in murders since this time last year.
Enough is enough.
For Virginia to truly thrive, we must make Virginia’s communities among the safest in the nation, not the most dangerous.
Virginia must invest in and protect the men and women who put their life on the line to protect us. Increased salaries and retention bonuses enable law enforcement agencies to recruit and retain the best officers, even as extremist groups demonize and demoralize law enforcement. And every effort by liberal activists to reduce penalties for assaulting a police officer, defund budgets, or undermine qualified immunity must be roundly rejected.
Better funding also means more resources for community engagement and training in order to create positive interactions and productive relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve. Doing so will pave the way for restoring peace and order so parents can work, children can safely learn, and communities can thrive.
Tuesday, 50 Virginia sheriffs joined the Virginia Police Benevolent Association in endorsing me for governor. These brave men and women understand that strong leadership and fresh thinking around how we protect our communities will allow us — as a commonwealth — to tackle our violent crime problem.
These sheriffs, local police officers, and state police had a choice when making their endorsements, but Terry McAuliffe made it a pretty easy decision.
He made it easy when he embraced the most radical elements of his party and celebrated endorsements from groups that advance a dangerous agenda aimed at defunding police, abolishing immigration enforcement agencies, and even closing prisons.
McAuliffe even turned his back on the Virginia PBA and refused to meet with them.
McAuliffe would end protections for law enforcement and will make it easier for individual police officers to be personally bankrupted, ensuring that agencies are incapable of retaining and recruiting the best and brightest to their departments.
During McAuliffe’s tenure as governor, both murder and rape rates increased. The murder rate alone increased 43%. He even made it easier for felons to get a gun.
On top of all that, McAuliffe’s hand-picked parole board set in motion a plan that freed many of the most violent criminals in Virginia’s prisons without consulting victims, their families, or prosecutors. Many of these parolees would go on to commit more crimes against Virginians.
I do believe in second chances, but this criminal-first, victim-last approach must stop.
Virginia is at a crossroads, and Virginians have a real opportunity this fall to chart a new path forward where we embrace efforts to make communities safer, not intentionally set out to make them more dangerous.
No Virginian should have to worry about being vulnerable in their home, unprotected in their community, or their children being unsafe in school.
As your governor, I will prioritize the safety of every Virginian by investing in our law enforcement, protecting our communities, and addressing the mental health crisis.
Together, we will ensure that Virginia becomes the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
Youngkin is the Republican candidate for governor