Younos: A water scientist's view of earthworms

Charles Darwin studied earthworms for 40 years. In his final book, “The Formation of Vegetable Mould, Through the Action of Worms” (1881), Darwin concluded, “It may be doubted if there are any other animals which have played such an important part in the history of the world as these lowly organized creatures.”

An earthworm is a terrestrial (land-dwelling) invertebrate (animals without backbones) which generally can survive in a temperature range between 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit (0 to 35 degrees Celsius).

Earthworms feed on dead plant and animal residues, living off microflora and fauna in the soil. Flora and fauna refers to the plant and animal life within a specified region and time period.

Depending on the species, an adult earthworm can be from 0.39 in (10 mm) long and 1 mm 0.039 in (1 mm) wide to 9.8 ft. (3 m) long, and over 0.98 in (25 mm) wide.

Earthworms are rare in highly acidic soils. They thrive in soil-moisture conditions similar to those necessary for optimal plant growth and are rarely found in coarse textured sandy soils because these soils are susceptible to drought and lack of moisture.

Earthworms are also rare in clay soils in areas that receive large amounts of rain because too much water in soil can cause oxygen deficiency. Occasionally, because of too much water in soil, for example when it rains, when there is less air in soil, earthworms move to ground surface and venture out onto the pavement and sidewalks.

Two earthworm activities, which are useful to water management and food production, are burrow (a hole or tunnel) excavation and cast (worm poop) production and deposition in soil.

Burrows excavated by earthworms are vertical or horizontal channels in soil which often extend for hundreds of inches and provide a pathway for water to flow to deeper soil layers. Burrows increase water infiltration in soil, thus reduce surface runoff and soil erosion.

Earthworm cast, also known as vermicast, is an organic form of fertilizer that positively affects soil physical condition — it enhances soil aeration property (oxygen availability) and improves soil ability to hold water which is a suitable condition for plant growth.

In addition, the enriched organic soil layer enhances microbial and fungal activity in the soil. The high level of microbial activity accelerates break down of complex organic nitrogen compounds to soluble nitrogen form which is readily available to plants.

Earthworms’ cast also contain considerable quantities of phosphorus, iron, sulfur, calcium, and potassium which are essential for plant growth. Since casts are water-soluble, they allow plants to easily absorb nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) and trace minerals and, thus, contribute to increased plant nutrient uptake and root growth.

Scientists believe earthworm casts help fight soil-borne plant diseases and repel insects.

There are some other benefits of earthworms such as the ability to ingest large amounts of contaminated soil.

They can accumulate and retain in their bodies toxic materials, including heavy metals, such as cadmium, copper and lead.

Soil and earthworm samples obtained from agricultural fields and analyzed in the laboratory have shown greater levels of insecticides in earthworms than in their surrounding soil. Therefore, earthworms can act as micro-reactors for environmental management and have the potential to benefit municipal and industrial waste management practices.

As a cautionary note, high contaminant concentrations in earthworms could result in toxicity in earthworm predators, such as wild birds and domestic chickens.

In the 21st century, we’re interested in sustainable environments, water and food security, and organic gardening, which are facilitated by various scales of urban agriculture such as backyard and community gardens.

Earthworms can play a significant role in sustainable management of water resources and food security at the local level.

The saga of earthworms is fascinating. They’re entitled to be called the original green water-infrastructure architects. Let’s put them to work.

Younos is founder and president of the Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and former research professor of water resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.