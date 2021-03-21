Younos: Imperatives in water management, 2021-2030

We’ve just entered the third decade of the 21st century and it’s an appropriate time to make our new decade resolutions. What problems we want and need to address, and what do we want to achieve and accomplish?

To move forward, first we need to look back and remind ourselves why we are here and how we got here. Our thinking and values have evolved over time – decades and sometimes generations.

The 18th century Industrial Revolution resulted in the emergence of high-population urban centers and an agricultural sector which demanded more water and energy.

As a result, uncontrolled volumes of contaminated domestic, industrial and agricultural wastes were discharged into the environment which caused significant water, air and soil pollution. The environmental values of the 18th century were dictated by the 18th century state-of-knowledge, and did not foresee unintended consequences on human health and ecosystem degradation which continued to the middle of the 20th century. Evolving environmental values are mostly based on advances in science and technology.

The environmental revolution in America was triggered in 1960s. For example, Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring,” published in 1962, brought significant public awareness about DDT and other pesticides’ impact on human health and environment.