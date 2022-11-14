Younos: Revisiting ancient water management strategies in the era of climate change

In the 21st century, communities around the world are facing significant challenges in accessing safe, i.e., adequate and contaminant free, drinking water. The U.S. is not an exemption; pockets of small communities exist that do not have access to safe drinking water both in terms of water availability and water quality. Significant progress was made in providing safe drinking water for urban centers during the 20th century via constructing large water treatment and water distribution infrastructure. However, at present, water availability problems are intensifying in these high population density areas.

Water problems appear to be prominent in the U.S. West Coast region due to the combination of prolonged drought, and anthropogenic (human-made) water scarcity caused by high water demand. There is intensive competition between human consumption, and agricultural and industrial uses of water. The U.S. East Coast including the Commonwealth of Virginia is not immune to anthropogenic water scarcity due to high water demand in its growing population centers.

Twentieth century water infrastructure planning and design are based on separate systems for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater runoff from urbanized areas. These infrastructures are considered inadequate in meeting 21st century water infrastructure goals. At present, the freshwater source for drinking water supplies are extracted from rivers and lakes (surface waters) and groundwater aquifers. The used water, i.e., wastewater, after appropriate treatments but still containing some contaminants, is returned to surface waters. Urban stormwater runoff generated from impervious areas (roads, parking lots, etc.) containing various contaminants are merged to stormwater drainage networks and eventually discharged to surface waters. From water use and management perspective urban stormwater runoff is considered ‘wasted waters.’ For example, the city of Roanoke (27,520 acres) contains about 28% impervious surfaces (7,595 acres). Based on annual rainfall of 42.5 inch/year, 8,650 million-gallons of stormwater runoff is generated from the city’s impervious areas. This is locally available water that could be used locally, which would decrease water extractions from freshwater sources and maintain the freshwater ecosystem, and which can be a flood control measure as well.

Another factor to be considered is energy consumption. Freshwater extracted from surface and groundwater sources and transported (pumped) for various uses is energy intensive and a critical factor in the planning of sustainable water management system. This leads us to the need of using locally available stormwater runoff for various purposes in urban centers. It should be noted that reuse of treated wastewater is a mature technology which is practiced to a great extent in the U.S. and around the world. Reuse of treated wastewater as drinking water source is an emerging technology with some projects and case studies in the U.S. and other countries. Uses of locally available alternative water sources facilitate energy use efficiency (less pipelines and pumping) and can be a major component of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Using stormwater runoff requires collection and storage, underground and above the ground. Ancient civilizations used various techniques to make efficient use of captured stormwater. In 47 BCE, underground aqueducts brought water from the Nile River and stored in underground cisterns to be used as a source of water supplies for the city of Alexandria in Egypt. A three-part cistern allowed water to move from one tank to another which achieved water purification. Venice, founded in 421 CE, used rainwater, for the next 13 centuries, that was collected and stored in cisterns as drinking water. These ancient concepts are applicable to present day urban settings facing water scarcity.

In the 21st century, advances in water treatment technologies allow stormwater runoff to be treated and used for many purposes in urban centers including creation of artificial recreation ponds, food production (urban agriculture), and various in-building uses, including drinking water. Technologies applied to desalination (removing salt from seawater and brackish water) are applicable to removing contaminants from urban stormwater runoff. Uses of stormwater runoff should be a high priority in planning and design of futuristic urban water management strategies that will aim for coping with water scarcity as well as flood control in urban areas.