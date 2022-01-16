Younos: Revisiting the spiritual value of water

There are many nationalities, numerous cultures and languages, people of different colors, different DNAs, and various levels of physical power and intelligence.

Regardless of all those differences, all humans have one thing in common; an adult’s body weight is about 50% to 60% water depending on age and gender. The human brain is composed of 90% water.

Equity is reflected in humankind creation or evolution, whichever we tend to believe. The human body needs water to function and can live only a few days without it. It should also be noted that animals contain on average 60% water and vegetables up to 75%. Therefore, water is a necessity in all aspects of our daily life. Water is life!

Water and history of humans are intertwined. Ancient civilizations were fascinated with water. For example, according to Goddess-Guide.com, “The Water Goddess is found in all ancient cultures, reflecting the importance of this precious element in everyday survival. There are Goddesses that represent water in all its forms from sacred wells and lakes to the seas and immense oceans that cover our beautiful planet.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, Environmental Law Centre (Léah Khayat and Diego Jara, April 2021) citing various references, noted the following about the spiritual value of water: “In Aztec mythology, the goddess Chalchiuhtlicue represented the entire range of the natural manifestations of water and as such she was involved in every part of life, from birth to death.

“For the Maya, cenotes (underground chamber or cave filled with water) were the gateway to another world, where supernatural beings live and where the souls of the dead go.

“This divine connection with water manifested itself also through the development of installations aimed at conserving and managing water for ceremonial, economic and social purposes, such as the crop terraces and irrigation systems in the Inca Sacred Valley or the Nazca aqueducts in Peru.”

From a religious perspective, water is considered a gift of God and a spiritual symbol shared by the world’s major religions.

Overall, water is mentioned over 700 times in the Old and New Testaments. The Old Testament (Genesis 1:1), “In the beginning ... the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.”

In Islam, water is also considered a gift of God and symbol of purification.

In Hinduism, it’s believed that water purifies the body and the mind, and rejuvenates the spirit. Immersion in the Ganges River is thought to purify humans of their sins and, if a person’s ashes are scattered into the river, it facilitates liberation from an eternal cycle of life and death, i.e., reincarnation.

“In Buddhism, water symbolizes life, the purest form of food, and water is the particular element which in nature carries everything together. Water symbolizes purity, clarity and calmness, and reminds us to cleanse our minds and attain the state of purity (Trudy Fredriksson, The Swedish Buddhist Community).”

Modern science is agreement with the world’s religions regarding the origin of life and recognizes that life began in water. Scientists continue to search for water on other planets because water presence can be an indication of presence of some form of life, at least microbial life.

As noted, in ancient civilizations, there was an obvious interconnectedness between science and spiritual value of water. But now in our modern world, unlike ancient civilizations, there is a significant disconnectedness — the spiritual value of water is ignored in water use and water source protection.

Human intervention in natural systems since the Industrial Revolution has significantly harmed the water ecosystem.

We do not respect water as the source of life and waste lots of water in various ways.

We attempt to solve human generated water quality problems (for example, lead in drinking water) solely by developing new technologies or engineered systems which often generates new water quality problems.

The enormous use of chemicals in water treatment systems is a good example.

Will our generation, in the 21st century, be able to reconcile science and the spiritual value of water through integration of natural and engineered systems and other appropriate actions?

This question should be subject to open debate and discussion.

Younos is founder and president of the Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and former research professor of water resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.