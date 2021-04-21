Younos: The human dimension of water management: Learning from Blacksburg history

Land development, population growth and water use are intimately interrelated phenomena.
Blacksburg, Virginia, is a typical small-town America with the exception that it’s the home of Virginia Tech where historical data are preserved extensively.
The human dimension refers to an understanding of the societal benefits of land development and water use, but also reflects the negative impacts of land development and population growth on water resources.
This understanding can lead us to innovative and futuristic management of land and water resources.
The focus of this article is on Stroubles Creek which originates from three springs in the Town of Blacksburg.
Three streams, mostly underground, flows through downtown Blacksburg and merge at the Duck Pond on Virginia Tech campus. Then it flows 9.2 miles and eventually drains into the New River.
The New River flows north to the Kanawha River, which in turn flows to the Ohio River. The Ohio River merges into Mississippi River.
The Stroubles Creek flow demonstrates that our local activities can impact larger rivers.
The Stroubles Creek area was first settled in 1740 by the Draper’s Meadow Community, and of course we must realize that the area was already inhabited by a native population.
The three springs provided a vital water source for the community. By 1798, the settled land became the Town of Blacksburg – a sixteen block 38-acre square grid.
In 1851, the Town’s Methodist community opened the Preston and Olin Institute, a seminary for boys.
By 1860, the population of Blacksburg had grown to 460 people.
In 1872, the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College was established as one of Virginia’s Land Grant Universities (the other is Virginia State University).
In 1896, the college’s name was changed to the Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College and Polytechnic Institute and later to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University or Virginia Tech.
The University became the driving force behind population growth and land development, i.e., conversion of agricultural fields and forest lands to buildings and roads.
Blacksburg downtown and parts of the University were built over free flowing ancient streams.
Until the 1940s, land development was rather slow. However, after World War II there was a significant increase in University enrollment and town population.
From 1950 to 1960, the population increased from 3,358 to 7,070; and from 1960 to 1980, a second population boom, the population increased from 7,070 to 30,638.
Before World War II, the area depended on natural springs for its water supplies. After the population boom, major changes in terms of water supply became necessary. It was determined that the New River was the practical water supply source for the town and University.
In 1950, a special Act of the legislature created the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-VPI Water Authority, which is responsible for drinking water supply in the area.
The increased population also resulted in high volumes of sewage from the town and the University. In 1948, a sewage treatment plant was constructed about 4.5 miles downstream from Virginia Tech.
The second and the existing wastewater treatment facility went into operation in 1978. Treated wastewater is discharged back into the New River, thus closing the loop.
University researchers began studying Stroubles Creek water quality as early as 1914. These studies covered different parameters and varying locations.
Over time, several activities and incidents have contributed to water pollution in Stroubles Creek.
From the 1800s to the 1930s, coal mining wastewater contaminated the lower part of the Stroubles Creek.
From 1970 to 1978, chemical waste generated in Virginia Tech’s Chemistry Department laboratories was directly discharged into the nearby Duck Pond.
Today, the Town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech are still the major contributors to the creek water quality degradation because of urban stormwater runoff and animal farms adjacent to the Stroubles Creek.
In the third decade of 21st century, the town and Virginia Tech depend on energy intensive water supplies pumped from the New River.
There is significant need for water and energy conservation measures, and implementing innovative green water-management technologies such as rainwater use, and wastewater reclamation and reuse to mitigate climate change impacts.
Acknowledgement: Tammy Parece, Stephanie DiBetitto and Tiffany Sprague contributed to the original report titled: The Stroubles Creek Watershed: History of Development and Chronicles of Research.
Younos is Founder and President, Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and Former Research Professor of Water Resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.