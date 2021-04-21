Younos: The human dimension of water management: Learning from Blacksburg history

Land development, population growth and water use are intimately interrelated phenomena.

Blacksburg, Virginia, is a typical small-town America with the exception that it’s the home of Virginia Tech where historical data are preserved extensively.

The human dimension refers to an understanding of the societal benefits of land development and water use, but also reflects the negative impacts of land development and population growth on water resources.

This understanding can lead us to innovative and futuristic management of land and water resources.

The focus of this article is on Stroubles Creek which originates from three springs in the Town of Blacksburg.

Three streams, mostly underground, flows through downtown Blacksburg and merge at the Duck Pond on Virginia Tech campus. Then it flows 9.2 miles and eventually drains into the New River.

The New River flows north to the Kanawha River, which in turn flows to the Ohio River. The Ohio River merges into Mississippi River.

The Stroubles Creek flow demonstrates that our local activities can impact larger rivers.