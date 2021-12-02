Younos: The intersection of water science and society and the need for new water management

During the third decade of the 21st century, human societies across the world are being challenged with significant water-related problems.

These problems are exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change, a phenomenon that is largely accelerated due to human intervention in natural systems since the Industrial Revolution.

The impact of climate change on water resources includes, but is not limited to, changes in precipitation patterns and intensity; the severity and length of droughts; sea level rise and associated consequences (e.g., flooding of coastal cities and encroachment of saline waters into freshwater aquifers). Obviously, technology and water management strategies implemented in the 20th century did not fully integrate social and anthropogenic (man-made) factors in the planning and design of water management systems.

There is a significant need to shift toward resilient water management strategies.

A major component of resilient water management strategy is increased public participation, interaction and feedback in water management and decision-making.