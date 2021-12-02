Younos: The intersection of water science and society and the need for new water management

The dictionary definition of intersection is “a place or area where two or more things cross (such as streets).”
In term of water sciences, this is a relatively new concept. From a water management perspective, it means how technology with good intentions could affect the water systems with possible negative impacts.
A good example is urban development where agricultural and forested areas are replaced with paved areas and buildings, thus affecting hydrology of the area, i.e., ground surface water flow, evaporation, and underground infiltration of rainwater.
Consequently, contaminated stormwater runoff collected from paved areas is discharged to streams, rivers and lakes, affecting the surface water quality and ecosystem.
The term “intersection” includes understanding the impact of human activity on water availability, water quality and related fields such as land use management. The emerging scientific field is called social hydrology.
It is interesting and informative to note the progression of water science & technology over time, which is as follows: water source use — water source development — water source management — sustainable water management — resilient water management.
Original human communities were established in close proximity to natural water systems, i.e., streams and rivers, lakes, springs and oceans, where water was readily available for human use.
Ancient civilizations developed water sources by means of gravity flow, using differences in elevation.
For example, Persians, in the early part of the first millennium BCE, constructed elaborate tunnel systems called qanats for transporting water from mountainous areas to lower elevation villages for domestic use and irrigating field crops.
Later, ancient technologies based on gravity flow progressed to water management.
A good example is Istanbul’s aqueduct and Basilica Cistern built during the sixth century Common Era. Water transported by aqueduct was stored in large cistern for eventual use.
The 18th century Industrial Revolution triggered significant human intervention in natural systems.
Energy production and use, in the form of fossil fuels (i.e., coal and petroleum), enabled water transport from source to distant consumers, caused the emergence of high-density population (urban) centers, and accelerated agricultural industrial production.
The 20th century witnessed significant modernization in the arena of water resources development and water infrastructure: building dams and reservoirs; using powered pumps to extract deep groundwater and surface water resources; centralized water treatment plants; water delivery pumps and pipelines to transport clean drinking water to homes, and public and commercial buildings; and installing sewer and stormwater pipes to move wastewater and stormwater runoff away from population centers. The term “sustainable management of water resources,” which included economic sustainability of water management was popularized in recent decades.
During the third decade of the 21st century, human societies across the world are being challenged with significant water-related problems.
These problems are exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change, a phenomenon that is largely accelerated due to human intervention in natural systems since the Industrial Revolution.
The impact of climate change on water resources includes, but is not limited to, changes in precipitation patterns and intensity; the severity and length of droughts; sea level rise and associated consequences (e.g., flooding of coastal cities and encroachment of saline waters into freshwater aquifers). Obviously, technology and water management strategies implemented in the 20th century did not fully integrate social and anthropogenic (man-made) factors in the planning and design of water management systems.
There is a significant need to shift toward resilient water management strategies.
A major component of resilient water management strategy is increased public participation, interaction and feedback in water management and decision-making.
The major challenge we’re facing today is how to incorporate the concept of the intersection of water science and society into water policy and regulation, which are outdated and way behind advances in water science & technology.
From a practical perspective, we can move forward with developing resilient water management strategies at the local level, for example, using locally available alternative water sources such as rainwater in urban agriculture, and using locally available renewable energy sources for water treatment and distribution at the local level, i.e., developing a decentralized green water-infrastructure strategy with increased societal awareness, public interaction and participation.
There is also a significant need for upgrading college curricula on cross-disciplinary and resilient water management strategies.
Younos is founder and president of the Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and former research professor of water resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.