Younos: The shift toward using alternative water sources

For example, large scale wastewater reclamation and reuse in Singapore provides significant learning experience. However, at present, alternative water sources are not being sufficiently developed in the U.S. and can still be categorized as ‘wasted waters’ due to several impediments.

Unfortunately, from a water management perspective, we still mostly depend on traditional water management technologies (for example, stormwater runoff management) and college curricula which were developed in the 20th century. And policy making, a tedious task, is not keeping up with the advances in science and technology of water management.

There is a significant need for community based water management strategy and planning which takes into consideration using alternative water sources.

Basically, we should consider and plan community development projects with focus on sustainable water management strategies which also integrate using alternative (locally available) renewable energy resources and food production at the local level in the form of various scales of community food production systems.

There is a significant need for establishing statewide, regional and local task forces to create guidelines and policy for effective use of alternative water sources. And there is a need for developing water management college level courses that focus on innovations and holistic water management strategies.

Younos is founder and president of Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and Former Research Professor of Water Resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.