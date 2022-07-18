Younos: Use of alternative water sources — the emerging paradigm

Since the Industrial Revolution, particularly in the 20th century, conventional water sources — i.e., rivers, lakes and groundwater sources — were developed to meet increasing water demand for public water supplies, and industrial and agricultural use. Dams are built on rivers to create artificial lakes (reservoirs) for various water uses including electricity generation. According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in Virginia, there are more than 3,000 reservoirs of various sizes built for many different water uses. It’s interesting to note that there are only two natural freshwater lakes in Virginia — Mountain Lake, the site of famed 1987 “Dirty Dancing” movie in Giles County, and Lake Drummond, located at the center of the Great Dismal Swamp between Norfolk, Virginia, and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Wastewater from houses, public/commercial buildings and industrial activities and stormwater runoff from impervious urban areas are significant byproducts of our modern societies.

Generated wastewaters are treated in accordance with regulations and returned to surface waters (rivers and lakes).

Urban and agricultural stormwater runoff also finds its way into surface waters. In the 21st century, despite significant progress in wastewater treatment technologies and stormwater runoff control practices, we face major water management problems; anthropogenic drought or water scarcity due to extensive water use in population centers, flooding in urban areas due to increased land development, and surface water quality and ecosystem degradation due to wastewater discharge and stormwater runoff intrusion into surface waters.

New approaches are needed to protect river and lake ecosystems.

To alleviate existing and emerging problems, innovative approaches include using locally available alternative water sources — rainwater, stormwater runoff, and wastewater.

Rainwater has been used as a drinking water source for generations and still is popular in areas where extending public water lines are cost prohibitive, for example in the mountaintop communities of southwest Virginia.

Today advances in rainwater harvesting technology allows commercial and large-scale use of rooftop rainwater for both potable and non-potable purposes.

Uses of stormwater runoff and wastewater as alternative water sources are emerging technologies with significant promise.

Advanced water treatment and filtration technologies can produce water acceptable for both potable and non-potable uses.

At present, there is a public perception issue particularly related to wastewater reuse and overcoming the “yuck” factor which is considered a major impediment.

However, in many localities, we, the people, already unknowingly drink recycled wastewater.

Many drinking water plant intakes are located downstream from where treated wastewater is discharged to surface waters.

Drinking water plant intakes not impacted by wastewater discharge, such as Carvins Cove — a reservoir and drinking water source for Roanoke — are rare. For example, the City of Richmond and parts of Chesterfield County water supplies use James River water — water flowing downstream that contains treated wastewater from Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Covington discharged into the river.

Another notable area in Virginia where recycled wastewater is used for potable purposes is Occoquan Reservoir in northern Virginia, where significant volumes of water flowing into the Occoquan Reservoir originates from an upstream wastewater treatment plant and the drinking water treatment plant intake is located downstream of wastewater treatment plant discharge.

Highly advanced water treatment technologies are used to produce drinking water. The Occoquan system is a significant and notable national example of wastewater reuse.

Today, we see national headlines such as “Toilet to Tap: Wastewater Purification Plant Now Supplying Drinking Water to Oceanside.” Recently, San Diego County in California celebrated the opening of the Oceanside water purification facility which turns wastewater into drinking water using state-of-the-art technology. According to San Diego officials, the new water treatment plant will eventually create 3 to 5 million gallons per day of local drinking water and could reduce Oceanside’s reliance on imported water by an estimated 20 percent.

In terms of advanced and sustainable water management, adapting to climate change is an emerging critical issue. The impact of climate change on water resources includes both drought and flooding problems. Use of alternative water sources including saline waters (seawater and brackish water), not discussed in this column, could alleviate expected problems.

Compared to western states, Virginia is considered water rich.

However, high and increasing population densities and extensive urbanization in Virginia warrant preparedness in terms of sustainable water management, and should consider planning and design of practices that include use of alternative water sources. Citizen and legislative body awareness on the merits of using alternative water sources should be a high priority as well.