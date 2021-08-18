Younos: Virtual water consumption: The invisible wasted waters

The term “virtual water” expresses the amount of hidden water used to produce commodities and is also called a water footprint. Less is known about the water footprint of all manufactured products such as furniture.

A few examples of known virtual water use include producing and processing enough coffee beans for 1 cup of coffee (37 gallons); raising and processing enough beef for a half-pound hamburger (630 gallons); producing one pair of cotton jeans (2,100 gallons); making a smartphone (3,200 gallons); manufacturing a car (13,700 – 21,900 gallons).

A significant feature of the manufacturing process and virtual water use is that large volume of water move with commodities away from the production location to consumer location; across regions, states, and/or abroad.

For example, U.S. exports virtual water abroad through trade of agricultural products and imports virtual water via commodities such as clothes, cellphones and other products.