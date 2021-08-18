Younos: Virtual water consumption: The invisible wasted waters

In the United States, June to August is the moving time as many people are transferring to new jobs and new locations.
The moving phenomena, and its aftermath, is particularly visible in university towns such as Blacksburg when students are graduating or returning home for summer, and as a friend recently observed, you can see many items such as furniture at waste dumping sites around town.
What is the implication of this situation in terms of water consumption?
In general, two categories of water use include direct and indirect uses.
Direct uses of water are rather transparent and include daily domestic uses of water such as water used for drinking, bathing, cooking, laundry, gardening and lawn watering.
In a larger scale, direct uses can include activities such as farm irrigation, animal production, energy extraction and electricity generation.
Direct use of water is metered. Customers pay for direct water use and often think of water conservation measures.
Less known to most consumers are the indirect uses of water and the fact that water is a necessary resource for producing all types of commodities — food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, furniture, cars, computers, cellphones — just a small example of many other products.
The term “virtual water” expresses the amount of hidden water used to produce commodities and is also called a water footprint. Less is known about the water footprint of all manufactured products such as furniture.
A few examples of known virtual water use include producing and processing enough coffee beans for 1 cup of coffee (37 gallons); raising and processing enough beef for a half-pound hamburger (630 gallons); producing one pair of cotton jeans (2,100 gallons); making a smartphone (3,200 gallons); manufacturing a car (13,700 – 21,900 gallons).
A significant feature of the manufacturing process and virtual water use is that large volume of water move with commodities away from the production location to consumer location; across regions, states, and/or abroad.
For example, U.S. exports virtual water abroad through trade of agricultural products and imports virtual water via commodities such as clothes, cellphones and other products.
As noted in a previous column, fair trade from a virtual water perspective is a complicated international issue. For example, Grace Communications Foundation describes the process to produce a smart phone as follows: “Phones are composed of many pieces created in multiple steps, and each step consumes water. Numerous resources, materials and parts go into smartphone manufacturing, including rare earth metals (e.g., lithium), tin, glass and plastics. The supply chains for these materials stretch around the world to places like Indonesia, the Philippines and China. Production might include steps like mining for precious metals, creating synthetic chemicals for glue and plastic and assembling and packaging. Collectively, the water associated with each step adds up to the water footprint.”
It should be noted that the concept of virtual water use similarly applies to virtual energy use as large volumes of water is used to produce various forms of energy used in manufactured commodities.
Water and energy use efficiency are primary factors in economic development and sustaining a healthy standard of living. Thus recycling of commodities, where possible, becomes critical from water and energy management perspective.
There is a significant need to increase citizen awareness regarding recycling and its connection to virtual water & energy use and wastage.
In a futuristic society, there should be greater focus on policies, technologies and citizen behavior that reduces wastage of virtual water and energy. For example, significant reduction in virtual water and energy wastage can be achieved not only by recycling but also direct uses of locally available alternative water resources (such as rainwater) and renewable energy resources (solar, wind, other) for commodity manufacturing (and food production) at the local level.
Related columns in the Roanoke Times: Culture of food waste in the era of climate change (Younos, September 23, 2020); The symphony of water management system (Younos, August 7, 2019); Water and energy consumption in the era of globalization (Younos, September 19, 2018).
Younos is founder and president of Green Water-Infrastructure Academy and a former research professor of water resources at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.