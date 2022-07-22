Zangana: A tribute to a great educator

Grandin Court Elementary School Principal Theresa Pritchard is retiring and ending her long journey, but she leaves a treasure of knowledge and dedication that will never leave the school.

Many generations have begun their thirst for knowledge at Grandin Court and gone on to become parts of a great society. Mrs. Pritchard has created a path for those beautiful children to become strong men and women in life. The positive impact and the good memories will always be remembered.

Her 39-year career in education enriched the teaching field and empowered and established a reputation for Roanoke schools. Pritchard is well known for her ethics, integrity and honesty in giving young children a proper education and preparing them to be knowledgeable and well adjusted for what life can throw at them as they get older. Mrs. Pritchard’s leadership style also attracted unique teachers to follow her lead. I personally view Grandin Court Elementary School as a shining moon surrounded by the shining stars of its teachers.

With Mrs. Pritchard in charge, Grandin Court school not only stood out in Roanoke, but across the nation, as in 2019 the elementary school won a National Blue Ribbon Schools award.

Mrs. Pritchard’s character and her belief in improving lives through education could be seen on a daily basis as the children were advancing and stepping forward. Her style created a comfort zone for children, encouraging parents and guardians to embrace Grandin Court school and participate, volunteer and assist in running this important institution.

Mrs. Pritchard was successful in providing a solid grounding for the educations of her many students on their way to becoming productive citizens, putting her school at the peak of success.

It is accurate to say that “One person can make a difference.” A bad leader can become a dark cloud and cover the face of the sun and bring catastrophes, but conversely, the dawn can be seen from the first minute of a new day with a good leader. Mrs. Pritchard has brought such a leadership to Grandin Court. Teachers, students and the entire community felt the warm sunlight and the compassion her leadership brought.

Tears of joy rolled down the cheeks at the retirement of Mrs. Pritchard, and the tears of sadness will course down the faces of those missing her at Grandin Court.