Zangana: Admit Biden is unfit for leadership, but don't mock

The president is the representative of the United States, and through him the nation conveys official messages to the world’s leaders.

Citizens expect the president to carry out and uphold the values and principles of America, and he also bears political weight in his duties to establish positive relationships with foreign nations.

Conversely, President Joe Biden’s inability to effectively lead America can be discerned not only domestically but also internationally, and it has created a difficulty in the relationships the United States has with allies.

He has presented a negative picture of the United States for the world to regard. The refusals of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to accept phone calls with President Biden regarding oil production demonstrates that weaknesses, an unsuccessful presidency that has devalued U.S principles and degraded the leadership of the world’s most powerful country.

President Biden’s inability to open dialog with these major oil producing countries to discuss oil prices did not only draw a red circle around the White House’s failure of diplomacy, it debased the standing of the U.S. government and undermined America’s political weight and impact on the world.

The silence of Democrats regarding President Biden’s weakness and ineptitude creates humiliation for the president and poses a danger to the U.S.

Having Biden in the front seat of the leadership car does not result in a firm and solid representation of what the United States and the American people stand for. Regardless of Biden’s party affiliations, foreign nations feel free to not build relationships with the U.S., showing that Biden is not seen as having the strength that the President of the United States, the most powerful country in the world, should wield.

However, mocking and humiliating the president throughout social media and television shows should not satisfy Americans. It is an unpleasant era that makes the U.S president a subject of witticism, further undermining him while allowing him to continue addressing the nation and the world. As the American people laugh, the world laughs, and if even the Saudis laugh and mock our president, that should not become a happy moment for Americans.

Generally speaking, human aging requires more tolerance and mercy, not harshness and derision. Elders should be respected. Regardless of supporting or opposing President Biden, respecting him as a human being is part of American principles and conservative values. America, the nation of tolerance and the haven of humanity, must not derail and fail our dream.

Still, effective leadership is significant to protect the ship from sinking. Continuing to deny President Joe Biden’s obvious lassitude will not serve the interest of the U.S.

The reckless belief and insistence of Democrats to implement their liberal policy has created a blindness and unwillingness to confirm President Biden’s inability to effectively lead. But Biden’s critics should oppose him respectfully. After all, by demeaning, humiliating, and mocking President Biden, the adversary will not be defeated.

Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.