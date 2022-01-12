Zangana: American democracy requires tolerance of disagreement

Expressing an opinion, opposing an ideology, and questioning and investigating an event or situation are the principles of democracy in a free society.

Speaking against a political agenda or disagreeing with a particular social matter is not an attack on democracy.

The threat to freedom is: banning the minority, which could be any group, race, or ethnicity, for the reason of opposing the majority ruler.

Prohibiting free speech and political publications on some sites and social media, and also hostile mentalities and outrageous behaviors, are attacks and threats to modern society.

Egomania is driving some people to create an aggressiveness and resulting in denying others’ right to express themselves.

We are not under compulsion to embrace each other’s beliefs and agree on every issue, but the onus is on us to understand the differences.

Realizing we might arrive at a dead end without convincing those who hold dissimilar ideas and perspectives should not set a stage for personal attacks and conflicts.

An open conversation can weigh more effective outcomes than debate or argument. The feeling of weakness is one of the factors that can shift to anger and, hence, to violence.

As members of modern society, believing in freedom of expression and rejecting the violence that is a result of disagreements is our duty. Opposition in society is not a threat to democracy, it is a sign of freedom.

As the time evolves, people establish different views and opinions; in each stage of life there would be different opinions, questions, and answers which cause disagreements and unrest among us.

To insulate our disagreements in order to prevent it from becoming violence, we should activate our consciousness and realize that disagreement and agreement can both benefit our society in different ways.

It is important to understand that the journey of human beings is not always about happiness. The result of one’s good deed does not guarantee happiness for herself/himself. However being conscious is carrying more responsibilities and achievements than pursuing happiness per se.

The high expectations we have of each other can sometimes lead to disappointment and conversely, we can fail others by underestimating them. Understanding our differences can give us better guidance for a safer society.

As humans, we are not the strongest species. As we ascend and approach the peak of power and successs, the more vulnerable to the failure we become.

The obligation of living in a peaceful society does not require the members to celebrate and march together, but it requires to recognize each other’s spaces without crossing the boundaries. As equality is a human right, impurity is a fact of nature which balances life.

Perfection and heroism are constructions of human imagination meant to address the unfair and unjust nature of life. Awarding the failures and punishing the successful have become common practice and part of our lifestyle, and the blame game is the excuse for the misconduct.

America, the nation that is embracing diverse individuals and laying roads and paths for all to step forward, does not fail us if we do not fail, and it will not discriminate if we do not discriminate.

Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.