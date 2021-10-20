Zangana: Government should not make schools interfere with families' faith

Virginia’s November election will determine the level of the threat to conservatives and advocates for parents’ rights.
The election could change the entire education system and move it in an unwanted direction. Since taking control of the House of Delegates and the Senate, Democrats have swept the state with major liberal policies, and built a fist to punch conservatives with no mercy. Changing the curriculum in public schools and establishing a government system to dominate students, control subjects and prevent parents from intervening or objecting to social subjects that conflict with their faith would create a major issue.
The last governor’s debate between candidates Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R) caused much concern and worry regarding the school system and the role of the government in teaching children.
McAuliffe’s agenda would mean destruction of the family foundation, and will bring a wave of government domination and control over people’s personal faith and belief.
McAuliffe could not be more specific as he stated, “I am not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions.” Living under a democratic system, a government must not be in a position to dictate the teaching system for raisings children.
In his statement, McAuliffe painted a picture intended to convince people that parents are coming to schools to take books and make decisions for the school system.
The respective Virginian parents have no plans to go to schools to confiscate books and dictate decisions.
The parents’ concerns arose when the schools began to teach the children subjects unrelated to math, language,and science. In a free country such as America, the government must not possess the power to decide school children’s beliefs for them.
It is not about parents telling the schools what they should teach.
McAuliffe has it wrong when he states, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
It is a matter of faith and belief and parenting children. Neither the governor nor the lawmakers should implement laws that require public schools to teach subjects that offend or interfere with families’ faiths.
Some issues are sensitive, such as LGBTQ students and the ethical and legal rights regarding their lifestyle.
It is understandable that in America, this unique country, people are free to choose their way of life, but teaching such subjects to children in schools violates many families’ faith and intervenes in people’s personal lives.
The school system in Virginia must respect all beliefs and faiths of its families by not crossing those boundaries. Let us keep Virginia public schools a place of education, not an institution for raising our children in a fixed belief or lifestyle.
Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.