Zangana: Government should not make schools interfere with families' faith

The respective Virginian parents have no plans to go to schools to confiscate books and dictate decisions.

The parents’ concerns arose when the schools began to teach the children subjects unrelated to math, language,and science. In a free country such as America, the government must not possess the power to decide school children’s beliefs for them.

It is not about parents telling the schools what they should teach.

McAuliffe has it wrong when he states, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

It is a matter of faith and belief and parenting children. Neither the governor nor the lawmakers should implement laws that require public schools to teach subjects that offend or interfere with families’ faiths.

Some issues are sensitive, such as LGBTQ students and the ethical and legal rights regarding their lifestyle.

It is understandable that in America, this unique country, people are free to choose their way of life, but teaching such subjects to children in schools violates many families’ faith and intervenes in people’s personal lives.

The school system in Virginia must respect all beliefs and faiths of its families by not crossing those boundaries. Let us keep Virginia public schools a place of education, not an institution for raising our children in a fixed belief or lifestyle.

Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.