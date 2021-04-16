Zangana: Lessons from the marathon

The marathon is one of the races in the world that unites a huge group of people regardless of gender, age, race or ethnicity, and it is one peaceful sport that connects people without any frustration or agitated behavior.
The ambition and friendly attitude at the start line encourage every individual to run 26.2 miles with the hope of arriving at the finish line and becoming a marathon finisher.
This unique sport puts all the differences in beliefs, politics, and ideologies aside and sets one goal ahead that people are looking for. The peculiarity of this sport and the distinguished rule offer everyone the opportunity to participate and become a marathoner.
The marathon is the strength of the soul and the determination of the individuals who run miles and miles patiently until they embrace each other at the end and hold the finisher’s medal which carries the spiritual value and represents the accomplishment of the runners.
The beauty of a marathon is the reflection of the runners who create an immense group that represents a peaceful event and defines the persistence from the first step until the last step which is the finish line.
This fabulous sport is the circle of love and happiness that is presented in an artistic drawing with motion which is the runners, and at the same time, they are the artists, the colors, and the spirit of this piece of art, marathon.
As we are approaching the day of Blue Ridge marathon in Roanoke, people are preparing and training physically and mentally to run this tough marathon which is considered the toughest road marathon in the nation.
As our lives, to a certain degree, is still surrendered by COVID-19, people are preparing to face a double challenge which is conquering the elevation change of 7,400 feet and the merciless virus.
To contemplate this astonishing event and the diverse people who are participating, and the support for one another, it shows the natural belief that we all as human beings have the same rights and we were not born with hate or prejudgment mentality.
The beauty of Roanoke among the magnificent Blue Ridge is the inspiration to keep the star shining and continuing to build a strong united community. As the positivity is outweighing the negativity and with the persistence, Roanoke is a vital present, and will be a bright future for the posterity.
Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.