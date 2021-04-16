Zangana: Lessons from the marathon

The marathon is one of the races in the world that unites a huge group of people regardless of gender, age, race or ethnicity, and it is one peaceful sport that connects people without any frustration or agitated behavior.

The ambition and friendly attitude at the start line encourage every individual to run 26.2 miles with the hope of arriving at the finish line and becoming a marathon finisher.

This unique sport puts all the differences in beliefs, politics, and ideologies aside and sets one goal ahead that people are looking for. The peculiarity of this sport and the distinguished rule offer everyone the opportunity to participate and become a marathoner.

The marathon is the strength of the soul and the determination of the individuals who run miles and miles patiently until they embrace each other at the end and hold the finisher’s medal which carries the spiritual value and represents the accomplishment of the runners.

The beauty of a marathon is the reflection of the runners who create an immense group that represents a peaceful event and defines the persistence from the first step until the last step which is the finish line.