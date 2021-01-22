Zangana: Mideast won't improve under Biden

Under the Biden administration the situations in the Middle East will not see a major change and improvement; It will be continuation of the same drama in the region by a different director. In every election with a new elected president and based on the campaign promises, the Muslims in the Middle East establish views and predictions regarding policies and strategies of the United States in the region. Our foreigner policy in the Middle East is to maintain a political maneuvering. It is unlikely for Biden to be able to transform the situations in the way that impacts and changes the political structures and creates stabilization in the region because of the religious and ethnic conflicts and the corruption of most of the governments in the region are rooted down deep. The United States has no obligation to be involved in solving such problems unless there is a special interest or direct connection to a particular situation that requires the intervention.