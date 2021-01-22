Zangana: Mideast won't improve under Biden

Under the Biden administration the situations in the Middle East will not see a major change and improvement; It will be continuation of the same drama in the region by a different director. In every election with a new elected president and based on the campaign promises, the Muslims in the Middle East establish views and predictions regarding policies and strategies of the United States in the region. Our foreigner policy in the Middle East is to maintain a political maneuvering. It is unlikely for Biden to be able to transform the situations in the way that impacts and changes the political structures and creates stabilization in the region because of the religious and ethnic conflicts and the corruption of most of the governments in the region are rooted down deep. The United States has no obligation to be involved in solving such problems unless there is a special interest or direct connection to a particular situation that requires the intervention.
As the mixed hopes and worries of the observers in the Middle East in the ensuing new president in the U.S, they should realize that some solid elements of the foreigner policy will not change. For instance, the United States neither abandoning Israel for Arab allies nor creating a situation that jeopardizes Israel. Also, the United States, as long as there is a threat, will always keep the bound with the Saudi Arabia to maintain the balance in the Gulf region in face of Iran. Despite Biden’s touting of diplomatic strategy with Iran, but the intelligence agency is not undermining the threats and the operations of the Iranian regime in the region. It is noteworthy that any U.S operation in the Middle East under president Trump was planned and approved by our intelligence. Therefore, the president does not act alone in executing any order in the Middle East.
Furthermore, by listening to the Kurdish politicians and analysts, some believe that Biden is more supportive of Kurds’ independence than president Trump. Shifting the troops in Syria and leaving the Kurds in the battle field in 2019 has created a negative perspective by some Kurds toward President Trump. Regardless of the president, the foreign policy is prioritizing the interest of the United States, and therefore, pulling the troops was not a bombshell, and the analysts should have envisioned the event. Establishing Kurdish nation is not in the U.S policy, and the hope in Biden by the Kurds is just a cloud that will soon evaporate.
However, Joe Biden’s buoyant speeches and promises are just different techniques in approaching the world and dealing with the international community in order to continue the political game.
Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.