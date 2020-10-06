Zangana: Trump didn't abridge Muslims' rights

By Serwan Zangana

Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.

The minorities, including Muslims, in America have been the target of the Democrats in the elections. As we see the democratic nominee, Joe Biden’s online summit, that hosted by Emgage Action organization is touting the Islam and urging the Muslims to vote against President Trump. Interpreting President Trump’s executive orders reversely and altering the core purpose of the president’s action create a negative perception in the public’s mind, which is Biden’s strategy in his summit.

In the summit, Joe Biden is promising the Muslims in America, if he is elected, to end the travel ban and speaks against the abuses of the Muslim minority in the world. Biden is building his case by telling the Muslims of how they have been forgotten and never received the recognition which they deserve in America. It is an attempt to create a connection line to win their votes in November. To a Muslim as myself, this is not a new technique that Democrats are using to snatch the minorities’ votes. The Muslims in America have to be conscious and realize the Democrats and their liberal agenda is not serving our principles and belief, and the norms and values of Islam are not aligned with the Democrats’ agenda.