Zangana: U.S. right to withdraw from Afghanistan

The U.S troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has resulted in strengthening the Taliban and, hence, recapturing some areas from the Afghan government and executing military personnel.
The predicted consequence of the U.S. leaving Afghanistan was not ambiguous. The sacrifices of American soldiers and wasting of taxpayers’ money should come to an end.
We should remember that former President Donald Trump laid the plan for the U.S troops to exit Afghanistan and ordered the Pentagon to pull troops from the country.
His plan drew some criticism among some of the military leaders and politicians. Trump’s perspective regarding the U.S involvement was not welcomed by most of the Democrats.
However, the national interest and the lives of the citizens should override the interest abroad. President Joe Biden’s action in Afghanistan is a completion of a remarkable plan.
The Americans are not obligated to be scarified and carry the international burdens. The Afghan government clings to power fueled by the United States. It is an ongoing situation with no ending in sight.
As the United States provided and poured into the operation in Afghanistan, the dead end must come and the U.S foreign policy in the area should change.
Despite our monumental effort to evolve the country, the cultural and political obstacles were greater than our endeavor.
The United States’ presence in Afghanistan has extended beyond the main reasons, which were to pursue the al-Qaida leader, Osama Bin Laden, and oust the Taliban.
The latter has regained the control of some part of the country, but the purposes were achieved at the time.
The government of Afghanistan is the shield of the country and facing a bitter reality of the fate of Afghanistan, but the responsibility of ruling the country is laying on both the people and the government. The United States should not act as a generator of any system across the world.
America’s democracy is not exportable, hence, the philosophy of establishing democracy and freedom abroad has failed.
As we, Americans, are upholding our form of democracy and rejecting to adapt any foreign systems and their form of lifestyles, the people in countries of west and south Asia are not willing to embrace us and apply our system and the definition of freedom and democracy to transform and advance their lives.
The unbreakable factors that have major roles in ruling and dominating their society create enormous barriers for the U.S to build a connection in countries such as Afghanistan.
Supporting the troops’ withdrawal should not be distracted and opposed based on the political conflict among the Democrats and Republicans, it is the interest of the American people and the matter of the lives of our soldiers.
Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.