Zangana: U.S. right to withdraw from Afghanistan

The United States’ presence in Afghanistan has extended beyond the main reasons, which were to pursue the al-Qaida leader, Osama Bin Laden, and oust the Taliban.

The latter has regained the control of some part of the country, but the purposes were achieved at the time.

The government of Afghanistan is the shield of the country and facing a bitter reality of the fate of Afghanistan, but the responsibility of ruling the country is laying on both the people and the government. The United States should not act as a generator of any system across the world.

America’s democracy is not exportable, hence, the philosophy of establishing democracy and freedom abroad has failed.

As we, Americans, are upholding our form of democracy and rejecting to adapt any foreign systems and their form of lifestyles, the people in countries of west and south Asia are not willing to embrace us and apply our system and the definition of freedom and democracy to transform and advance their lives.

The unbreakable factors that have major roles in ruling and dominating their society create enormous barriers for the U.S to build a connection in countries such as Afghanistan.

Supporting the troops’ withdrawal should not be distracted and opposed based on the political conflict among the Democrats and Republicans, it is the interest of the American people and the matter of the lives of our soldiers.

Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.