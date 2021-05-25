Zangana: Virginia wrong to legalize marijuana

Marijuana has become a controversial subject, and it is drawing arguments and discussions among both politicians and people.

As there is a supportive group who are aiming the lights on the benefits of marijuana and attempting to draw a colorful and harmless picture of this natural plant, but the negative effects are overwhelming the positivity of it.

The dangerous side effects of marijuana are undeniable and supported by several medical studies. Legalizing marijuana does not reduce the risk and the effects on the community, nor is it the right path for criminal justice reform.

Therefore, the issue is the marijuana per se, not the legality or illegality of it. Legalizing marijuana is another addictive substance that would be offered to the public.

Marijuana is affecting the human health and brain and causes a long term illness. Medical studies have found many negative effects of marijuana. Based on ( National Institute on Drug Abuse) marijuana is the most common addictive drug after tobacco and alcohol among people. Furthermore, ( National Institute on Drug Abuse) has warned about the marijuana effects on the brain, short term, such as mood changing and memory impairment, and long term, which is the loss of an average of 8 IQ points in those people who begin using marijuana at an early age.