Zangana: Virginia wrong to legalize marijuana

Marijuana has become a controversial subject, and it is drawing arguments and discussions among both politicians and people.
As there is a supportive group who are aiming the lights on the benefits of marijuana and attempting to draw a colorful and harmless picture of this natural plant, but the negative effects are overwhelming the positivity of it.
The dangerous side effects of marijuana are undeniable and supported by several medical studies. Legalizing marijuana does not reduce the risk and the effects on the community, nor is it the right path for criminal justice reform.
Therefore, the issue is the marijuana per se, not the legality or illegality of it. Legalizing marijuana is another addictive substance that would be offered to the public.
Marijuana is affecting the human health and brain and causes a long term illness. Medical studies have found many negative effects of marijuana. Based on ( National Institute on Drug Abuse) marijuana is the most common addictive drug after tobacco and alcohol among people. Furthermore, ( National Institute on Drug Abuse) has warned about the marijuana effects on the brain, short term, such as mood changing and memory impairment, and long term, which is the loss of an average of 8 IQ points in those people who begin using marijuana at an early age.
It is obvious that the effects of marijuana on the brain is not an arguable matter, as the ( Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) also is pointing out the effects, such as IQ loss, which is a damage to the brain because under no circumstances the marijuana smoker will be able to retrieve the IQ points. In addition to the marijuana effects on the brain, it affects the lungs and heart of human beings. Smoking marijuana irritates the lungs and might cause breathing problems and increases the heart beats. (Effects of Marijuana Use. webmed.com)
Because of its use as medication under certain circumstances, marijuana has not been perceived as a dangerous substance.
However, it is an unseen predicament that Virginia is stepping toward it as the law of legalization of marijuana will be implemented on July 1, 2021. Democrats’ defense of legalizing marijuana is to end the disproportionate marijuana law enforcement which is targeting more blacks.
Legalizing an addictive substance will not ameliorate the life of Blacks or any minorities, it only attracts the younger group of people and grants an easy access to be obtained.
The philosophy of ending the disproportionate marijuana law enforcement by legalizing and distributing it throughout the communities is a delusion. It is unfortunate when the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, touts the law of legalizing marijuana and using Virginian Blacks and other minorities to push his agenda.
However, legalizing marijuana will proportionately harm the Virginians and indiscriminately affect people.
Zangana is a corrections officer in the Roanoke Valley.