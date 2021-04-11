Zelibor: Gagarin's legacy, 60 years later

History does not record the exact moment of the Earth’s creation or when humanity took hold of the planet. But we do know when we made our first journey beyond it – April 12, 1961. Sixty years ago, a 27-year-old air force pilot strapped into a rocket and changed the world and humanity forever. That pilot, Yuri Gagarin, and his single 108-minute-long orbital flight around the Earth is the moment everything changed, though not in the ways we first thought.

For generations, we’ve looked at the grainy black and white footage of Gagarin’s sole spaceflight through the lens of the Cold War era in which it occurred.

None of that is unreasonable, as it was the opening days of the “space race” between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. For as much as that contest was about national wills, pride, and military prowess, it was also a battle of East versus West ideologies about who would lead the world going forward into unknown frontiers.

Fortunately, time has an ability to refocus dates and events and 60 years later, it’s worth reexamining how one bold norm-defying action can open unimagined possibilities.