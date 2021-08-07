Zitver: Cline puts party over country

If Cline is asked (and I hope someone will ask him), he will probably say what other congressional Republicans have said: that he had more pressing matters and was too busy to watch the hearing. If so, there’s nothing stopping him from watching it now.

Someone also needs to ask Cline if he agrees with the House Freedom Caucus (of which he is a proud member) that two of the most conservative members of Congress — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — deserve to be kicked out of the House Republican caucus for daring to participate in the hearing. Isn’t this an example of the “cancel culture” that Republicans are constantly warning us about?

Cheney and Kinzinger have demonstrated the sort of courage and integrity of which Cline is utterly incapable.

Until we do hear from Cline, we have every reason to ask him: Whose side are you on?

Rep. Cline: please don’t try to tell us you are on the side of the brave officers who testified — who put their lives on the line to protect you — or on the side of any other law enforcement officers. Because we won’t believe you.

For you, it’s party over country (and decency) every time.

Gene Zitver is chair of the Lexington Democratic Committee and author of ClineWatch.com.