Zitver: Cline puts party over country

Let’s review 6th District Republican Rep. Ben Cline’s response to what Washington, D.C., police officer Daniel Hodges correctly called the assault on the United States Capitol by pro-Trump terrorists when he testified before the House Special Committee investigating the horrific events of Jan. 6.
As the terrorists were brutally attacking police and minutes before they entered the Capitol, Cline (or someone on his staff) posted on Facebook trying to draw a direct parallel between the objections of a few House Democrats to the result of the 2000 presidential election (for which there were reasons to object) and the objections of Cline and 146 other Republicans in Congress to the clear and convincing election of Joe Biden in 2020.
After the terrorists broke in and rampaged through the Capitol, savagely assaulting more police, Cline condemned the violence and called for those who participated to be prosecuted.
But unlike some other Republicans, he refused to place the blame where it clearly and ultimately belonged: on then-president Donald Trump. He then voted against certifying the election of Biden as president; that is, he did exactly what the terrorists wanted.
And let’s not forget that Cline himself helped perpetuate the Big Lie of a stolen election that drove the attack on the Capitol.
A little more than a week after the election, he suggested without evidence to a pro-Trump rally in Staunton that there were massive numbers of “illegal votes” in Biden’s favor.
A few days later he posted on Facebook that he was “proud to support” his “friend,” the attorney Sidney Powell, who, according to AP News, “spun fictional tales of election systems flipping votes, German servers storing U.S. voting information, and election software created in Venezuela ‘at the direction of Hugo Chavez’ — the late Venezuelan president who died in 2013.”
Although many of the terrorists said they were simply doing what Trump told them to do, Cline denied the evidence of Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 insurrection and opposed impeaching Trump for his role in inciting it.
Cline has never acknowledged on whose behalf the terrorists were acting. As recently as July he attended a CPAC conference in Dallas, featuring revisionist lies about Jan. 6, where he shamelessly referred to “our great president Donald J. Trump.”
In May Cline voted against a bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6. When asked about his vote by a reporter, Cline claimed it was “not a non-partisan proposal,” even though it was the product of an agreement between Republican Congressman John Katko and Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson.
So I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised at Cline’s utter silence on the harrowing July 27 testimony of Daniel Hodges and the three other heroic police offers who were brutalized by the pro-Trump mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — especially since these officers were willing to blame the man Cline called “our great president.”
If Cline is asked (and I hope someone will ask him), he will probably say what other congressional Republicans have said: that he had more pressing matters and was too busy to watch the hearing. If so, there’s nothing stopping him from watching it now.
Someone also needs to ask Cline if he agrees with the House Freedom Caucus (of which he is a proud member) that two of the most conservative members of Congress — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — deserve to be kicked out of the House Republican caucus for daring to participate in the hearing. Isn’t this an example of the “cancel culture” that Republicans are constantly warning us about?
Cheney and Kinzinger have demonstrated the sort of courage and integrity of which Cline is utterly incapable.
Until we do hear from Cline, we have every reason to ask him: Whose side are you on?
Rep. Cline: please don’t try to tell us you are on the side of the brave officers who testified — who put their lives on the line to protect you — or on the side of any other law enforcement officers. Because we won’t believe you.
For you, it’s party over country (and decency) every time.
Gene Zitver is chair of the Lexington Democratic Committee and author of ClineWatch.com.