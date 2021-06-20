A case of unintended consequences

When Blacksburg decided not to provide public sewer to most of the Toms Creek basin in the 1990s and zoned it RR-1, Rural Residential, it set density at one house per acre. This required 50 percent of the land to be set aside in permanent open space. The town probably thought that represented a good land use decision at the time. With the rare exception of the Village at Toms Creek, what has ensued is low density sprawl except in the few cases where rezoning was allowed.

Another unintended consequence has been the leapfrogging of the town’s section of the Toms Creek basin out to the unincorporated area of Prices Fork for more varied housing options. The presence of sewer and water from the Montgomery County Public Service Authority and the county’s comprehensive plan designation of this area as suitable for urban expansion activity made this possible. As a result two large, but diverse, housing projects are now underway for the Village of Prices Fork. The first of the two developments includes the 108-acre Westhill subdivision with a mixture of townhouses and single-family detached houses on the south side of Prices Fork Road where a new roundabout is under construction. This development will encompass 416 residential units.