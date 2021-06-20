A case of unintended consequences

When Blacksburg decided not to provide public sewer to most of the Toms Creek basin in the 1990s and zoned it RR-1, Rural Residential, it set density at one house per acre. This required 50 percent of the land to be set aside in permanent open space. The town probably thought that represented a good land use decision at the time. With the rare exception of the Village at Toms Creek, what has ensued is low density sprawl except in the few cases where rezoning was allowed.
Another unintended consequence has been the leapfrogging of the town’s section of the Toms Creek basin out to the unincorporated area of Prices Fork for more varied housing options. The presence of sewer and water from the Montgomery County Public Service Authority and the county’s comprehensive plan designation of this area as suitable for urban expansion activity made this possible. As a result two large, but diverse, housing projects are now underway for the Village of Prices Fork. The first of the two developments includes the 108-acre Westhill subdivision with a mixture of townhouses and single-family detached houses on the south side of Prices Fork Road where a new roundabout is under construction. This development will encompass 416 residential units.
The second development comprises 130 acres on the north side of Prices Fork Road. The Preserve at Walnut Springs will have a wider mixture of housing types, including a variety of detached single-family homes and lot sizes, up to 50 duplexes, 126 townhouse units and 108 apartments targeted to non-college students for up to 389 residential units. This development also appears to have more than 30 percent of its acreage in quality open space with trails, playground sites and scenic ponds for its residents. These two developments will provide a projected 805 new housing units, more than the town of Blacksburg has allowed for its non-college student population over the past decade!
Montgomery County is offering a much wider variety of housing to meet the needs of county residents while Blacksburg preaches about meeting such a need yet holds tight to its antiquated zoning ordinance and district classifications and treats most non-student rezoning as something to be avoided. To its credit, Blacksburg is now undertaking a comprehensive housing study to look at a wide variety of housing options and incentives. Let’s hope that this isn’t just another study that leads to more inaction.
As for how to handle the projected increase in traffic on Prices Fork Road, roundabouts are the best option at high-volume intersections. I commend the Virginia Department of Transportation for requiring one at the Westhill subdivision intersection. However, there has been a preliminary VDOT plan for more than a decade on how to handle this rapid traffic increase on Prices Fork Road but with no action to move this plan forward.
The plan, called the Southgate Parkway, would tie into the Southgate Drive interchange at the U.S. 460 bypass and would divert a large portion of traffic heading to the Virginia Tech campus, the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and south Blacksburg. Importantly, Phase I, a one-mile segment of this parkway connecting Merrimac Road with the Southgate Drive interchange, would entail only two landowners: Virginia Tech and the Virginia Tech Foundation. Assuming a roundabout at the intersection of Merrimac Road with Prices Fork Road, completion of Phase I would divert a substantial portion of the traffic currently passing through the five traffic lights along Prices Fork Road west of the bypass that clogs that section of the road during long periods of the day.
However, the parkway has only met modest support. It seems community and transportation planning just isn’t in the bailiwick of either Virginia Tech or Blacksburg, and maybe not even Montgomery County, for this much needed new transportation corridor.
Back to Blacksburg housing options: the area lying just west of the U.S. 460 Bypass would appear well suited for provision of a wide variety of needed housing options. This assumes reasonableness could be exhibited by the small array of property owners there, some of whom appear to have inflated expectations for the value of their respective properties. Nonetheless, it appears timely to discuss pursuit of a creative land development project that blends saving quality open space while providing needed non-student housing options. The town of Blacksburg must be a major player in both the planning and development of such a project, which could and should include provision of a sewer collection system.
Let’s hope for some foresightedness and reasonableness in advancing this “creative land development” idea.