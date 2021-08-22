A vision for Blacksburg's Toms Creek basin

There is, however, a creek valley overlay zoning district that helps to protect riparian areas along Toms Creek and its main tributaries.

Blacksburg has a wide array of housing needs, almost none of which are being met by an RR-1 zoning classification. RR-1 zoning is nothing more than mandated rural sprawl, often providing little provision for connected open space areas, recreational greenway corridors or a comprehensive open space plan over a large expanse of area.

It is also incomprehensible that although residents of the Toms Creek basin pay in-town taxes almost none of them is served by in-town sewer service. A small portion of the area also is not served by town water. Consequently, the three key components of a Lemire planning effort—protection of what needs protecting, building what needs to be built, and dealing equitably with property owners—all appear to be wanting with the town’s treatment of the Toms Creek basin.

To advance Lemire’s planning concept, a comprehensive planning effort should be undertaken involving the Blacksburg Planning Department and Planning Commission, community planning groups (the New River Land Trust, VA Tech Community Design Center, Community Housing Partners, etc.), interested Toms Creek landowners and others with community and land planning experience.