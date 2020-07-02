By Melvin Adams
Adams is the chairman of the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee of Virginia. He lives in Bedford County.
I am often amused by the writings of self-proclaimed experts on Republican politics in Virginia. The latest I read was an article written by Sophia A Nelson and published in The Roanoke Times on June 28, 2020. According to the article, her stated Republican credentials are: “former Republican Congressional Committee counsel.”
Like so many self-proclaimed experts, she spoke negatively about our party and my fellow Republicans, implying that we were uninformed and out of touch with reality. However, she told me everything I needed to know when she stated her position as a “never Trumper” with clear opposition to President Trump being at the top of our Republican ticket. I have to ask, “Who is out of touch with reality?”
In her article, Nelson focused on the politics of the 5th Congressional District, though she herself is from “Northern Virginia”. She chided our voters for ousting Congressman Riggleman, citing opposition to the same-sex marriage he performed last year. No doubt that was a factor for some, but voters had their individual reasons for their rejection of the congressman, who only received 42% of the vote.
But that isn’t all! She made derogatory remarks against Virginia Republicans who care about protecting our monuments. She showed her colors when she addressed Bob Good, our 5th District Congressional nominee, as being a “born-again Christian and former official at Liberty University.” She scolded Republicans who still believe in traditional marriage and family, stating “Republicans must get a grip and come into the 21st century.”
Bottom line, Nelson may think herself elite, but she doesn’t understand the great red-blooded Republicans of rural Virginia; our farmers, our small business owners, our entrepreneurs, our artisans, much of our faith community, our citizens of all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. In the 5th, and in most of Central and Southwest Virginia, the vast majority are conservative in their views and their politics. They haven’t and will not sell out their principles.
Here is what I know. There is a lot of diversity in Virginia. That is a good thing. The United States is a “melting pot” in the world. But a political party who tries to be all things to all men in that pot will soon lose its way. Look at the new progressive, socialist Democratic Party!
People care about the principles and core values a party stands for and believes in. The Republican Party of Virginia believes:
n That the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice
n That all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice, and opportunities and should assume their responsibilities as citizens in a free society
n That fiscal responsibility and budgetary restraints must be exercised at all levels of government
n That the Federal Government must preserve individual liberty by observing Constitutional limitations
n That peace is best preserved through a strong national defense
n That faith in God, as recognized by our Founding Fathers is essential to the moral fiber of the Nation.
This is EDR...
GOOD GRIEF...here's another Republican Trump Lapdog weaponizing his own political inferiority complex...just to beat on his Own Party's "Elite." It's entertaining to watch these Republican Parana attack each other.
Never mind, Sir, that your own "Christian Evangelical Party" set up slimy rigged caucus election to take Riggleman down...over a same-sex marriage. Apparently, and in spite of what you say, personal liberty, "freedom"..and equality for ALL are not really part of the Republican mantra. But it's nice to throw it out there anyway...right?
With regard to the "Socialist Dems" ...you guys have about worn that one out. You Republicans will be the First to line up for a Free "gubament" vaccine for Covid...and in fact as the saying goes, you Cult members would "take a dose of Arsenic if it was free."
I've reviewed you list of principles at the end of your commentary, and as is usual, "I hear what you are saying, but I see what you are doing." The truth is that Republicans Have No Principles...as evidenced by your lying infidel President. The only Principles the Republican Party of Trump Really ascribe to are the ones that change daily.. to conveniently fit their momentary needs. Thank you for writing. EDR
I find the use of the word "conservative" quite disingenuous as well. Trumpers are not conservatives, they are extremists, pure and simple, and do resemble cultists in their blind regard for their leader regardless of his behavior. Raving about motes and ignoring the logs, typical hypocrites who will most certainly scream bloody murder when he goes down in November, which he most assuredly will.
And what will happen when Trump does lose, and refuses to leave the White House, because he "claims" he has evidence of massive voter fraud? The protests will be so intense on both sides, it will make the racial justice protests appear mild by comparison. It's gonna get ugly, I'm afraid.
-David
Ed - I second your comments. Spoiler alert! I am a NOVA liberal who has watched the former Republican Party ( now Conservative ) self destruct with radical, extreme leadership. I may be an elite but I can still appreciate political madness when it is presented.
Tks, edr
Sorry, but it is your unwavering support and defense of Trump that makes people conclude you are "uninformed and out of touch with reality." If a Democrat was and did everything Trump has done, you all would be marching on Washington demanding change and we all know it. Since you are not, no one can believe you have any convictions; and the moral high ground? You ain't even on it. Until you can be honest about the disastrous monster you all chose and defend, many of us will refuse to respect your words as truth. You are not conservative, you are reactionary and the 5th District just might show you that soon.
And let's not forget that Adams is the guy who made ignorant and uninformed -- even homophobic -- comments leading to the Young Republicans calling for him to step down. But, nah, this isn't about Riggleman performing that marriage.
Amazing, I couldn't make a post that contained the words g-y or h---sexual spelled the normal way because the program determined they were "profanity." Wow.
Same thing for me...howz that for embedded bigotry in programming logarithms.! edr
We elites know Trumps base quite well and you keep proving our point. For instance, the Republican Party "principals and core values" you list is a complete lie.
A free enterprise system must be transparent, but our current system of crony capitalism is anything but and you just handed them giant tax breaks for simply being extremely wealthy to begin with.
You continuously pass laws and confirm judges that clearly show preference to wealthy white people.
Another lie. I've yet to see a fiscally responsible Republican in my lifetime. Nothing but lip service to restraint and the cutting of funds that help real people.
The Republican Party has intentionally ignored their constitutional duties to support a puppet of Putin. This is a big lie.
The Republican Party, if interested in peace, would stop with all the hateful rhetoric that they spew among anyone and everyone they disagree with. Gays, trans, Muslims, blacks, poor, etc.
Another big lie. The founding fathers had a phrase, "Out of Many, One" but this was replaced by "In God We Trust" in the 50's. Very few of our founding fathers identified as Christians and more than one were atheist.
We are not elites by standing on myth and legends. We are elites because we live, learn, and evolve our way of thinking based on love, empathy, and current data. You, however, would put us back into the dark ages where freedom does not exist.
Just an FYI on Pastor Melvin, He's also listed as an officer with Renewanation, a "non-profit" organization dedicated to biblical education...30% of the time anyway.
Their last form 990 showed that they had net assets of 4.7 million dollars and put 1.7 million of that towards program services. The other 3 million went to salaries and non related expenditures.
Of course I could be reading the form 990 wrong, Charity Navigator provides tools to understand Form 990 entries, but Renewanation has chosen not to submit to a Charity Navigator audit...
I have no doubt that in the authors alternate reality all his "principles" are real.
The writer lists a number of values Republicans supposedly holds dear, but blindly worships a demagogue who espouses none of them. And insulting those whom you would wish to convince does not work very well, either. I'm not sure when the term "elite" became a dirty word in Republican-land, but it apparently has. Sad!
I was going to post a comment but I see that ten (10!) people have beaten me to it and with such eloquence. There are patriots in Southwest Virginia!
