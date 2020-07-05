By Lorenzo Amani and Sudipta Sarangi
Amani is a doctoral student in the Center for Public Administration and Policy at Virginia Tech. Sarangi is a professor in the Department of Economics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech.
The death of George Floyd seems to have pushed us over a tipping point — there is now widespread talk of excessive use of force by the police and racial discrimination. America appears to be ideologically polarized, with people choosing to firmly stand on one extreme side or the other. The two cornerstones of our nation’s ideology: freedom and equality seem to be at odds with the way we live our daily lives.
Are all men and women created equal?
Article 6.1 of the UN Human Rights says, “The State has prime responsibility for ensuring human rights and fundamental freedoms on an entirely equal footing in dignity and rights for all individuals and all groups.” Yet, constructions of race are deeply embedded in laws and public policies, and business. Racism embedded in public and private institutions shapes many of our experiences and is the antithesis of freedom and equality. For instance, the Black Lives Matter responses to police brutality and the deaths of several African Americans at the hands of police officers in the last six years are painful reminders of how racism operates in the criminal justice system. It goes beyond — in the naming of streets to the operation of housing markets, access to education, finance and healthcare. We seem to be amidst a crisis of trust where defunding the police, the entity that is supposed to protect us, seems to be an option on the table. Surprisingly, limiting the excessive and systemic police presence and use of force in minority neighborhoods, or the reallocation of resources in communities that have suffered economic divestment seems to be receiving less attention.
Statistical vs. taste-based discrimination
Making sense of how a complex phenomenon like racial discrimination operates in society is not easy. However, economics, without going into the historical and cultural antecedents, provides us two very simple and adequate notions of discrimination — statistical and taste-based discrimination and explains how discrimination impacts labor market outcomes.
The idea of statistical discrimination attributed to the Nobel Prize–winning economist, Kenneth Arrow says, statistically speaking, if an individual of one racial type (say Red) is more likely to be involved in criminal incidents than an individual of another racial type (say Green), then, when a police officer encounters a Red individual, they are more likely to have a prior belief that they are dealing with a criminal. Consequently, the officer is more likely to stop such a person for a traffic infraction, more likely to search and investigate this individual under suspicious conditions and more likely to use force when dealing with this person. Therefore, with minority groups making up the majority of state and federal prison populations, crime based on race assumptions create a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Taste-based discrimination, propounded by Nobel laureate, Gary Becker, on the other hand, is based on the idea that the members of a majority or influential group treat the members of the minority or less influential group unfavorably simply because they want to! So, taste-based discrimination argues that an African-American individual is more likely to be treated with excessive force by the police simply because of their skin color and not because they are more likely to be involved in a crime. This notion implies that an employer does not care about productivity and will not hire someone even at the cost of productivity simply because they are biased or prejudiced against them. As such, it is hard to provide any kind of justification for taste-based discrimination.
Taste-based discrimination makes stark predictions about the labor market. Economists Marianne Bertrand and Sendhil Mullainathan sent identical fictitious résumés in response to help-wanted ads in Boston and Chicago newspapers. Their results, though striking, were not unexpected: White-sounding names (like Greg or Emily) as opposed to Black-sounding names like (Jamal and Lakiesha) received 50% more callbacks for interviews!
You may say I’m a dreamer…
Considering the diverse group of people who have expressed their disapproval through protests, it is hard to imagine that the majority of Americans wish to perpetuate racism as it exists. This was articulated well in a recent event at our university Virginia Tech. While Tech’s President Sands emphasized that education is key, Vice President for Strategic Affairs and Diversity Menah Pratt-Clarke argued that education can help us “learn and unlearn ways of being” and engage in thoughtful, respectful, and sincere conversations with our fellow Americans regardless of their affiliations or physical characteristics. Then, we can prove that we are stronger together and have peace in the streets.
