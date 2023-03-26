I write as president of the Blacksburg Jewish Community Center. We are a small congregation — 40 families — who pray together, teach our young people our beliefs and traditions, provide mutual support, and engage in outreach to our local community, especially through interfaith charities.

Our wish is to live in peace among the faith communities of our town. Many of our members have lived here for decades.

As was reported in The Roanoke Times (“Community rallies behind Blacksburg Jewish congregation after sign defaced,” March 7), on or around March 3 a person motivated by hate vandalized our street sign with antisemitic and racist marks. This is outrageous and unacceptable.

The Bible tells us in Genesis that there was one Creation, that God placed Adam and Eve in the Garden and that we are all their descendants. We are all one people. God loves us all. He wants us to get along together. Yet, not everyone has understood that simple message. How does hate defeat tolerance? How is it that a civilized nation realizes genocide? All it takes is for decent people to remain quiet in the face of rising outrage.

I quote a poem by Pastor Martin Niemöller, who is something of a complicated figure. Initially, he was an antisemitic Nazi supporter, whose views changed when he was imprisoned in a concentration camp for speaking out against Nazi control of churches. He later encouraged Germans to take responsibility for Nazi atrocities.

“First They Came”

First they came for the Communists,

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist.

Then they came for the Socialists,

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists,

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews,

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.

The lesson for us is that we all must stand strong, together. Most upstanding people follow this line of thinking. Yet, antisemitism is on the rise in the United States today. Statistics from the Anti-Defamation League show that antisemitic incidents numbered about 1,000 per year through 2015, and then rose to 1,267 in 2016, about 2,000 per year from 2017-2020, and 2,700 in 2021. It was in this context that some hateful person vandalized our sign. I learn that other churches in our community have been vandalized in the recent past, including the First Church of God and the St. Paul AME Church. We must stand together in support of decency.

While the defacing of our sign is distressing, the response of the community, standing together in support of decency, has been heartening. I learned about this vandalism from a member of the community who sent me a picture through the contact link on our website. I reported the incident to the police, who already knew about it because someone already reported it to them. When we went to try and clean the sign, we found someone from a neighboring church already there working on that. Our Facebook page has received over 200 posts supporting us. Kevin Altizer, owner of Signarama, replaced our sign for free simply because he felt it was the upstanding thing to do. Leaders of over a dozen faith communities have contacted us with expressions of support, which led directly to this interfaith service. We are deeply grateful for the support that the community has shown us. That is how love wins, that is how hate is defeated.

I paraphrase the Jewish prayer for peace: May we see the day when hate is ceased, when a great peace will embrace the whole world, when all who live on Earth will realize that we have not come into being to hate or to destroy. We have come into being to praise, to labor, and to love. Let justice and righteousness flow like a mighty stream. Let God’s peace fill the earth as the waters fill the sea. Let us all say Amen.