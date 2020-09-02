Armstrong: The color of money: Neither Black nor white

By James Armstrong
Armstrong is a Professor Emeritus of electrical and computer engineering at Virginia Tech. He lives in Blacksburg.
Money is neither Black nor white. It is green. An appropriate color, for if you have it, you can grow your life in useful ways. Without it, you will struggle. Money is a primitive source of power. When you hand it to people as part of a transaction, they may not like you, but they will take it. It’s not a perfect form of respect, but it works. Money has power.
I always like attending graduation. The last time I did this I was struck by the spirited Black women who got their Marketing degree that day. I applauded.(My father had a great marketing career so this group was of interest to me.) A great start to making a buck. Later I watched a large group of sociology students get their degree. Not so impressed. The average salary for a B.S. in sociology in Virginia is $37,000. The average salary for a welder is the same. Just two years of study to be welder. The average salary for a marketing major is $54,000. If you transition into marketing management you can make $200,000.
Much discussion these days on helping our Black citizens to gain equality with whites. The biggest problem is income inequality. Traditionalists view our country as a great banquet to which all invited. Slavery, Jim Crow, and institutional racism have prevented Blacks from attending the banquet. Legislation and public pressure can help with institutional racism. But there still remains a problem. You have to buy a ticket to the great American banquet. Thus the need to make money. This idea is contrary to liberal thinking. Starting with the Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society Program, more than 23 trillion dollars has been spent by the government to eliminate poverty with little effect. Let’s unleash the power of the free enterprise system to help our Black fellow citizens.
Young people are urged to enter the professions. No one can argue with being a doctor, lawyer, engineer or computer scientists. But the degree-oriented path has its hazards. You have to like and be suited for it. Student debt means you must anticipate what happens to you right after you graduate: can you survive the loan payments? Because they are frequently poorer than whites, Blacks typically borrow more money then their white counterparts and default at twice the rate. Know what the graduation rate is for Blacks in your chosen field at the university of your choice. It can be quite different than the university-wide rate. Make sure that you will be competitive at your chosen school. I got my EE degrees at Marquette University, a fine but not top engineering school.
If not the professions, again consider a business degree. So much room for growth.
What about the trades? You can be trained in two years. You have little debt. High schools offer career and technical education electives. When you graduate, you get a job-getting certificate in addition to a diploma. I visited a hospital recently. A young women working there told me her story: She dropped out of a degree program because she felt lost. She was now enrolled in an RN nursing program paid for by the hospital system. Her husband is a welder. No degrees here, but a bright future for them.
Most people get help in life. My parents, and a great Catholic high school for boys, did this for me. Rotary International recognized my potential by sending me to Boys State.
Many Black young people don’t get much support. Single-parent families lack the money to pay for private schools. This is why public charter schools are so important. They have achieved better results than traditional neighborhood schools. Young Black people also need community mentors help to make the right career choices.
Good Black students sometimes are harassed by their classmates as “acting white.” We need push back on this anti-learning attitude. Learning is the key to making getting a good job and making money.
Finally, when you are working in the economy today your boss will frequently be white. We want this to change, but in the meantime you are “working for the man.” How to handle this?
I am reminded of the words of Eugene Robinson, a Green Bay Packer linebacker, when asked whether Lombardi was prejudiced against Blacks. His response (paraphrased). “No, he’s tough on everyone.” We all work for the man.
