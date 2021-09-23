Arthur: A humble request from a local family doctor

Recently The Roanoke Times ran a story (“Vaccinations, masks urged,” Sept. 10) with a plea from Wrenn Brendel, senior nursing director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital stating, “We want your help” as front-line workers are “… overwhelmed and disheartened,” and I wanted to emphasize that plea and offer some information. We are in this together, and I am hopeful we can all work together to save lives. The vaccine seems less sinister and mysterious when you understand how it works, and I believe everyone should have access to that information.

Here’s what happens when you get exposed to the COVID virus: The virus uses your cells to reproduce. It has a spike on its outer shell (called an S spike) that docks with your inner nose cells. Once that happens, it hijacks the cell’s machinery to start making tons of virus — until the cell bursts open and more viruses then infects nearby cells. Your immune system eventually recognizes the s-spike as an invader and starts making antibodies. Antibodies are like condoms — they fit over the s-spike so it can no longer dock with your nose cells. It takes some time for your body to make enough antibodies to get the upper hand and cover enough of the s-spikes, and we are sickest during that production process.