Ballin: Men need to rethink their part in abortion debate

Abortion.

The discussion as to whether a woman has the right to decide on the consequences of an unwanted pregnancy is the prevailing American political debate of our time. But really, what is at the heart of this debate is not just abortion; it is whether a woman should have the right (freedom) to decide what makes sense to her health — whether it is reproductive health or any other issue concerning a woman’s health.

There is no such law that even comes close to attempting to specifically dictate what is allowed for a man’s health choice — especially for a reproductive health choice. As many have noted, to do so to women or men is to treat human beings as livestock.

The debate on women’s reproductive health is certainly a women’s issue. But men too have a role to play, and I don’t just mean that the man involved in a pregnancy must also share in the responsibilities and consequences of a pregnancy, including if the woman does not want that pregnancy. It is not the man’s choice. The choice for a woman can often be very complicated, difficult and multifaceted. But ultimately it is the woman’s choice and not the man’s — as it should be.

Rather, the role of men needs to start with the recognition that these attempts to control a woman’s right to choose her own health options have been initiated and dictated by men. There are certainly plenty of women who have gotten on board to support these efforts. But the source of these attempts to politically control a woman’s health options and the ones who have worked to proliferate these attempts have been men.

Instead, men who wish to see women treated not as livestock but as human beings with the same rights as men, need to show support for this issue. Not to dictate the fight, but to be present for the fight and to seek guidance from women on how to be present as a man. But we men must not just be on the sidelines cheering women along. Men’s support is needed to help confront the politics that will inevitably only continue to try to control women.

Saying it’s OK to control a woman’s (or any other human being’s) right to health care — including reproductive health care issues, is to say it’s OK for a government (federal or state) to restrict other rights of singled-out groups, simply because it meets some political or religious agenda. There are other nations in the world that do just that. But according to our Constitution and Declaration of Independence, this attempt to restrict the rights of any specific segment of our population is not representative of the ideals this nation strives to fulfill.

Ballin is Minister Emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke.