By Kirk Ballin
Ballin is Minister Emeritus of The Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke.
I was born classified as “Caucasian”; as white. So, I grew up with what this meant for me as a member of society; I was born into racial privilege. I was also born into ignorance and arrogance. Although I knew about people of color, I mostly did not question their situations within society. And I probably assumed that people of color were associated with being poor, and I also probably made some kind of judgment of inferiority based on that poverty. But in my early teens, I had the privileged opportunity to live and go to school in Geneva, Switzerland. There I met people from all over the world, people of different races, ethnicities, religions, etc. And I finished my high school days at St. Alban’s (privileged), in Washington D.C. I was a boarder and following Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, I saw parts of the city burning from my dorm window.
These two events, attending a multi-cultural/racial school and the eruptive consequences of King’s assassination, forever and profoundly changed my perspective on humanity. I went on to study different religions and Cultural Anthropology and did extensive travel and living outside of the U.S. And though I do not call myself a Christian, I found the ministry of Jesus (not the doctrines) to be an inspiration for ministry. So, I became an ordained minister of the Unitarian Universalist Association. My ministry has always been one of building bridges in whatever way I can, and especially in addressing the social injustices inflicted upon people of color, of different sexual and gender identities, of different religions and ethnicities, of different abilities, and of limited financial means.
These are the people most dominated by the mostly white, wealth driven powers-that-be in our society, by those who have steered the power, wealth, opportunity and dignity away from other citizens who don’t fit into the privileged group. And this is particularly true regarding our Black communities. But the powerfully unfolding Black Lives Matter movement is finally putting center stage the extent of this injustice.
However, the point of my comments, here, is directed at my shared white people who are stepping forward to be a part of this movement. I have been a part of many efforts to build bridges, to dialogue with, and to build community with my fellow Black citizens. But when those efforts wound down or were concluded, we white citizens always returned to the comfort of our cloistered white identity, our dominant social status, while the black citizens had no choice but to return to the prejudicial society that has surrounded them all their lives. So, my caution to my fellow Caucasians who are supporting, in numerous ways, the Black Lives Matter movement is this: this is not our fight to lead. To try to lead is to simply put on another face of self-posturing for the sake of our programmed superiority, no matter how good our intentions might be. Instead, we as white people must provide our support, our money, our energy, our voices, our bodies, our spirits, our love to a movement that is as much about transforming ourselves as it is affirming the inherent worth and dignity of every person (black included) and justice, equity, and compassion in human relations.
Black Lives Matter Because All Lives Matter; All Lives Matter Because Black Lives Matter. What can we as white people do to see that this is true and not just another act of self-righteousness? Certainly, it is good to jump on the bandwagon for Juneteenth and to attend demonstrations and protests. But the outcomes must not be just more limited accommodations as determined by a privileged white society. Instead it is imperative that we, who have lived a life of racial privilege, listen and learn and be present; we must listen to the voices of Black America, voices that will sometimes conflict with each other at times, but voices that grow out of an identity that very few white people have any experience with.
We must listen, learn and be present for the change that is unfolding; to be ready to step into this river of justice that is beginning to roar. For this river of justice is not going to settle for just limited accommodations and containment anymore. All of us need to be ready to ride this river of justice as it rushes forward. For it is ultimately taking us to a healthier America.
