When I moved to Roanoke 42 years ago, I became interested in local history. I grew up mostly in the South, but was never taught to glorify the Confederacy.

So I was pleased to read that slavery wasn’t very important here, purportedly because the farms were too small, due to the rugged terrain.

According to historians, most Roanoke slaveholders kept “just one or two” people in bondage, and generally worked alongside them.

Unfortunately, it took several decades for me to realize there is no moral high ground between treating only one person as human chattel, as opposed to 100.

I began to suspect the role of slavery in Roanoke had been downplayed.

According to the Encyclopedia of Virginia, during the mid-19th century, one healthy male could farm 200 acres — something especially true west of the Blue Ridge, where land often was in pasture or lying fallow, while the flat areas to the east allowed for large, labor-intensive crops. Here, just one enslaved person could cut a landowner’s labor in half, since the average farm measured about 250 acres.

Roanoke County also contained three fairly urbanized areas: Salem, Big Lick and Gish’s Mill. Fewer people per household were needed for domestic work in those locations, but the population density increased demand.

Enslaved people also worked in businesses, factories, stores, taverns and performed other nonagricultural duties. John Trout, whose tavern is generally recognized as the nucleus of what would become the city of Roanoke, had 22 enslaved people keeping his operation running.

If numbers crunched by an English major are acceptable, there seems to be ample proof that slavery here wasn’t that different than it was elsewhere. These figures may not be 100% accurate, but they are representative of the bigger picture.

Sources include lists of Civil War slaveholders found in Deedie Kagey’s 1988 “A History of Roanoke County” — the first local history to objectively catalog Roanoke County’s post-Civil War African American communities — and a map drawn by surveyor J.R. Hildebrand in 1960, showing Roanoke County farms from 1825 to 1875. This is where the numbers get a little iffy — the map is not a snapshot in time, but a continuum. The boundaries, owners and number of these farms would have been somewhat in flux over a half-century.

In 1860, 30% of the state’s residents were enslaved. That year, the population of Roanoke County was 8,048, with 2,820 people held in bondage during the war years, per Kagey’s lists. That works out to about 35% of the population — a little above the state average.

According to the Hildebrand map, there were approximately 112 farms in Roanoke County during the last half of the 19th century. When the names of landowners are compared with the names of slaveholders, the majority appear to have been worked by enslaved people.

Out of 368 slaveholders listed, only 127 held just one person, while 44 owned two, together totaling just 215 people. One-hundred-fifteen held three to nine people, totaling 607 persons.

Fifty-three owned 10 to 19, or 772 persons. Nine owned 20 to 29, totaling 262 persons. Seven owned 30 to 39, totaling 263.

Eight owned 40 to 49, or 213 persons, and five owned 50 to 200, totaling 488 persons. The median number of persons owned was 17.

Ninety-two percent of those enslaved in Roanoke County lived with three or more other enslaved persons, which means the overwhelming majority were not in the “just one or two” category.

The Watts family, owners of land near present-day Valley View Mall, had the largest number at 214. Among them were Henry Langhorne, a house servant; Jerry Micklass, a blacksmith; and Harry Rideout, a carpenter.

The Oliver family, whose properties encompassed modern-day Monterey Golf Course, held 83 persons, including Ferry Hudson and Tom Oliver, house servants; and Richard Jeffers, a miller.

Nathaniel Burwell, who owned a big portion of present-day Salem, held 122 people, including Tom Banks, William Braxton, and Titus Johnson, all of whom became farmers after the war. According to contemporary accounts, these families were among the few here who lived the “plantation lifestyle,” but for the rest of the white population, slaveholding was far from uncommon.

In fact, slavery was so important to the local economy that because they refused to hold others in bondage, descendants of Samuel Harshbarger — for whom Hershberger Road is named — found themselves unable to compete with their slaveholding neighbors. So in 1837, they packed up and left for Indiana — a free state.

Hopefully, this information will help set the record straight.