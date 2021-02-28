BIGGS: Let's get past the pandemic with patience, perseverance and flexibilty

In spite of the lack of the COVID-19 vaccine, our very own New River Valley Public Health District has remained one of the top performers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia in terms of administering the designated vaccine doses received weekly.

My counterparts from across the state have asked me how a health district in Southwest Virginia could bring such an incredibly strong and efficient response to COVID-19 in the New River Valley.

When I speak with them they want to know what we are specifically doing, and how we are doing it, because they want to see if something similar can be implemented in their own localities. I explained to them that our community has a long-standing history of coming together in order to help one another and to get things done.

Early in 2020, before the first case of COVID-19 was ever detected in the New River Valley, a group of public and private health professionals, first responders, educational leaders, behavioral health professionals, law enforcement officers and local government representatives began meeting on a regular basis to strategize about how to best plan a response to the pandemic they knew would eventually reach our area.