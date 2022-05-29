Boucher: Who will be tomorrow’s Caldwell Butler?

“It’s like being caught in a whirlpool,” Rep. Caldwell Butler confided when asked about his role in the impeachment inquiry. Sitting in his office, cheerful photographs of him and President Richard Nixon adorned the walls — mementos of his early days in Congress. However, in the summer of 1974, the heyday of Butler’s relationship with the president was but a distant memory, overshadowed by the dilemma he now faced. A member of the Judiciary Committee, the freshman from Virginia’s 6th Congressional District grappled with one of the most agonizing questions of his political career: should he vote to impeach Nixon? As a Republican from a Republican district, his interests and those of his party all pointed in the same direction: voting against. But his moral compass pointed elsewhere.

These were the opening words of my essay written as part of the Profiles in Courage Essay Competition. Organized by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the contest encourages high school students to recount an act of political courage, in the spirit of the eight U.S. senators described in Kennedy’s Pulitzer-winning book. At a time when partisanship dominates the political landscape, I sought to profile an elected representative who would offer a glimmer of hope. Caldwell Butler turned out to be the perfect subject. He was one of many Republican dissenters during the impeachment process of President Richard Nixon, yet he stood out from the rest by the extent of the risks he was willing to take to uphold what he believed was right.

In “Profiles in Courage,” Kennedy describes elected officials who “sail with the wind until the decisive moment when their conscience, and events, propelled them into the center of the storm.” At the beginning of the Watergate scandal in 1972, Butler sailed the seas of partisanship alongside his Republican colleagues. Joining the chorus of fellow party members, Butler castigated the press for “overdoing” their coverage of Watergate, derided proposals for impeachment as “unfounded,” and went as far as to call President Nixon “unimpeachable.” However, in the spring of 1974, a shift in the wind altered his course. The White House released tapes to the Judiciary Committee, unveiling a broad pattern of criminal presidential activity. In the face of mounting evidence, Butler reevaluated his position on impeachment, steering into a storm wherein his ethics clashed with his own interests and those of his party.

As highlighted by Kennedy, acts of political courage collide with pressure to be liked, pressure to be reelected, and pressure from constituents. Butler confronted all three obstacles. In Washington, Republicans warned him that voting in favor of the articles of impeachment would be “suicidal.” With the midterm elections in just a few months, Butler’s congressional seat hinged on a district won by Nixon with 73% of the vote in 1972 — the most pro-Nixon district in all of Virginia. “If you vote to impeach the president,” one constituent warned, “our every vote will be cast for your opponent as long as you are in office.” When his mother cautioned him that party disloyalty would lead his “future [to] go down the drain,” the Roanoke lawmaker conceded “you are probably right.” He then continued, “However, I feel that my loyalty to the Republican Party does not relieve me of the obligation which I have.”

As the clerk proceeded through the roll call for articles I and II of impeachment on July 27 and July 29, 1974, the silence was total. The moment came when his name was called. “I knew how I was going to vote,” recalled the Virginian lawmaker, “and I knew the implications of it.” “Aye,” Butler answered cheerlessly. After retiring into his office, the freshman congressman shed tears. Calling from Roanoke, his wife comforted him, reassuring him he had voted for what was right. His vote and that of a handful of Republican dissenters allowed the articles of impeachment to be approved with a bipartisan majority. Faced with almost certain destitution, Nixon resigned on Aug. 8.

With his vote, Butler preserved the fabric of our nation by upholding the constitutional principle that no man — including the president — is above the law. Writing in 1974, journalist Ernest Furguson described his courage as “living up to a tradition that too many other Americans had forgotten.” These words continue to resonate to this day, all the more at a time when many Republican officials lack the moral clarity to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his actions. Today, we can only wonder: who will be tomorrow’s Caldwell Butler?

Editor’s note: 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal.

William Boucher is a Franco-American citizen enrolled in a dual bachelor program between Columbia University and Paris Institute of Political Studies. His recent essay on Caldwell Butler won a $100 semifinalist prize in the 2022 John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum’s Profiles in Courage Essay Competition.