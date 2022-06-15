Canova: What our congressmen say about gun violence

On May 24, I wrote identical emails to Rep. Ben Cline and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. I requested that they either act to address gun violence in the United States or don’t stand for reelection.

I suggested that they introduce legislation to: 1) define the type of weapon a citizen is allowed to carry off his own property, perhaps a single-shot rifle similar to the standard firearm when the Constitution was framed; 2) repeal the “Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act,” to force the weapons industry to own liability for unlawful actions within their industry; and 3) repeal the so-called “Dickey Amendment” which bars the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from studying firearm violence. I advised them that I intended to write an op-ed featuring their responses to my May 24 email.

On May 26, I received a generic “gun violence” email response from Sen. Warner. He advised that he is a gun owner, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment right to bear arms and is committed to working to advance legislation to curb gun violence.

He advised that, on April 15, 2021, he and Sen. Kaine introduced legislation to adopt nationally the Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act. The 2020 Virginia Plan includes measures to remove firearms from those at risk of harming themselves or others, close background check loopholes, mandate reporting of lost and stolen firearms, prevent children from accessing firearms, and implement a one-handgun-a-month policy. Sen. Warner advised that he is a co-sponsor of the Assault Weapons Ban, which would ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. He also co-sponsored the Background Check Expansion Act to expand federal background checks to include the sale or transfer of all firearms by private sellers, with certain exceptions like gift-giving between family members.

On May 31, I received a generic “gun violence” email response from Sen. Kaine. He referenced a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the United States. He advised that he supports universal background records checks and that he co-sponsored legislation to: place limits on high-capacity magazines; ban bump stocks, which enable semi-automatic firearms to mimic the rapid firing action of machine guns; repeal a law shielding gun manufacturers from civil liability; and close loopholes that allow domestic abusers to legally obtain weapons and thereby strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence. He also supports ending the manufacture of semiautomatic assault weapons for public consumption and expanding federal research on gun violence.

As of June 13, I have not received a response from Rep. Cline. His May 26 “Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline” newsletter addressed gun violence with these words: “I am heartbroken by the tragic events in Texas. We are united as a Nation in our grief for those loved ones lost, and Elizabeth and I continue to pray for the children, teachers, parents, and entire Uvalde community impacted by this evil act.”

We’ll see if Congress actually does anything about gun violence. I have decided to be a single-issue voter in the upcoming elections for our three congressional representatives. Rep. Cline is running for reelection this year, Sen. Kaine in 2024, and Sen. Warner in 2026.

Canova is a retired environmental engineer and a member of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee.