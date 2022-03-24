Carter: Cheers for an educator who taught 'uncomfortable' topics

Such a scholastic brouhaha! What should a well-educated student have read and discussed? Should a teacher never make students’ minds “uncomfortable?” Really?!

Oh, we just lost a fine teacher who made Literary Discomfort an art form: Walter Robinson. And we are the better for his efforts.

(This is difficult to write, since over the — gasp — many years since he taught me at Andrew Lewis High School, I was richly blessed with his friendship. So I keep fighting the urge to leap upon my desk and holler Whitman’s “O Captain! My Captain!” My hips thank me.)

Just as our ALHS Wolverines and later Salem High School Spartans battled on athletic fields, so too were we students challenged in his English literature and composition classes. (In his 37-year career he also taught at Virginia Western Community College and Virginia Tech.)

And we never heard a referee’s whistle on Unnecessary Mental Roughness.

Mr. Robinson was liberal with his red correcting pen and stingy with grades — especially, ha, back in MY day.

Every day — and I do mean EVERY day — he said something outrageous.

And with a straight face. Say, a comment on national politics du jour or past, or marriage, or or or....

He seemed to channel his beloved Twain and Swift as he did so. (He had many such classic “beloveds.”) Were there “uncomfortable” topics? You bet!

He wanted us to react. He provoked us to think, to stand up and argue logically, to cite newspapers and magazines and books. He assigned editorials to read and to write: The horror! A classic debater, he stressed that any personal attack (“ad hominem”) was a forfeit.

He insisted we care about our words and our world.

Yet he was hilarious! We could be furious and guffawing in any one class. He mixed wit and pranks in with all the serious academics. (We managed to pull a few pranks on him too.)

I did not realize what a sneaky educator he had been until I attended a National Council of Teachers of English convention in Boston while in grad school. As Neil Postman lectured on his book “Teaching as a Subversive Activity,” I wondered how he knew our village English teacher.

“Whoa, did you say ‘subversive?’” you cry. Actually, that kind of subversion is a good thing: Learning to ask good questions can make things better. Consider (politely) questioning the government, other institutions, scientific research, etc. Exactly as Mr. Robinson had been teaching us to do.

And here I had thought we were just having a good time.

Walter Robinson kept that playful, inquisitive, teasing, challenging nature until he shuffled (or sprinted) off this mortal coil. He lamented typos and grammatical errata because he prized language and learning — but even more did he cherish family, friends, students, character, faith, country and the sweet world entrusted to us.

He delighted in any former student’s later success. He shared our grief. He loved us indeed.

Once more I’m deeply grateful that he required us to memorize lines of poems and plays. (Kids, it’s a very good thing to do.)

Even when for several days after his sudden, unexpected death this heartbroken English major had no words of her own, quotes from “his” Shakespeare, Whitman, Donne, Yeats, Tennyson, Auden and Thomas Wolfe filled the void.

May all our teachers so challenge and trouble our minds and hearts. And “stay” with us always.

Thank you, Mr. Robinson, dear teacher and dear friend.

Carter, a former columnist for the Roanoke Times, still reads and thinks in Salem.