Cathcart: City management ignores neighborhoods

Roanoke’s neighborhoods are the connectors between our local government and the people. Neighborhoods are the stewards of the past, present and future well-being for the city. So why is the current city management purposefully ignoring them?

Most neighborhood volunteers are home and business owners who have an interest in protecting the well-being of their neighborhood and the value of their investments. In the past, the city valued their participation but recently staff have conveyed to the volunteers and council that they have been instructed to not reach out to the neighborhoods. This has led to confusion, frustration and outrage.

Owen McGuire’s commentary “The proposal for Fishburn Caretaker’s Cabin is a bad deal” (Nov. 19) and Duane Howard’s letter “City’s park land should not be for sale” (Dec. 11) expressed the angst people have over the city considering rezoning over an acre of prime park land as commercial, raising its value to approximately $390,000, and selling it for only $10. Neighbors near the park are angry that a commercial development could bring down their property values and change the natural preservation of Fishburn Park.

All of this angst could have been avoided if the couple who wanted to have a coffee shop in the Fishburn cabin had been directed to the neighborhood. The neighborhood knew of an experienced contractor and a benefactor willing to renovate the cabin for free. The only reason the couple needed the land was for a loan to renovate the cabin. If the city had reached out to the neighborhood, connections could have been made, the cabin could have been renovated and the couple could be leasing it for their coffee shop. There would be no need to rezone or sell the park land.

Recently, the Roanoke Planning Commission approved a development proposal on Brandon Avenue that would severely impact the impaired stream, Murray Run. Homeowners and businesses downstream from Murray Run who already experience flooding are angry about the prospect of even more flooding.

In August, I gave a presentation to the Roanoke City Council about the importance of protecting endangered woodlands in floodplains in order to prevent flooding. After the Brandon developer submitted its plans, I requested the planning commission staff schedule my presentation about the potential impacts of the development before it would be voted on. After my third request to present to them, I received a response that I would be on the Jan. 9 agenda. This ignored the urgency for the planning commission to receive important information before considering the proposal. The planning commission staff also didn’t convey crucial information to the members that recent Virginia Department of Environmental Quality technical memorandums advised that major transformative changes related to stormwater management for development projects and construction activity were being updated and would be released next year.

The planning commission’s rationale for approving the Brandon proposal was that it would create more housing in Roanoke. They ignored the current Roanoke City Climate Action plan that specifies:

“Equally important is the protection and preservation of natural lands, open spaces, green spaces, and critical environmental areas. Open spaces — often defined as unbuilt land within the City such as green space (parks and gardens), play areas, civic spaces, or green corridors — contribute immensely to Roanoke’s quality of life and urban sustainability. Safeguarding and preserving these environmentally sensitive areas provide environmental, social, and economical benefits to our community. It encourages the use of outdoor spaces, increases social interaction among neighbors, improves recreational activities, and enhances sustainable development. Having sustainable land use policies recognizes that land and the natural resources associated with it are limited and invaluable resources to the community.”

Both the Fishburn Park and Brandon proposals would increase stormwater runoff to Murray Run while reducing crucial green space that acts like a sponge to help prevent flooding. Approving housing projects upstream doesn’t help the homeowners and businesses downstream who will experience more flooding and may result in a total loss of their investments.

Last year, the Roanoke City Council declared that the city must take immediate action to respond to the climate emergency. Now is the time to put words into action by rejecting both proposals and instructing city management to be proactive in their interactions with the neighborhoods.

On Monday, the Roanoke City Council will be voting on both proposals and having a Neighborhood Advocates award ceremony.

It would be wonderful to close out the year thanking the volunteers and pledging to start the new year with better communication and collaboration between the neighborhoods and the city.